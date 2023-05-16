Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Stephanie Choi, Samsung

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Stephanie Choi

EVP and head of marketing, mobile experience

Samsung Electronics

South Korea

Member since 2021

In the hyper-competitive global battle between smartphone brands, it’s Stephanie Choi’s job to make sure the Samsung Galaxy’s consumer experience is second to none.

But with new technology and features constantly added and upgraded to products every month, it’s an enormous amount for consumers to unpack constantly. So whether it be for light-boosting technology or app portability, Samsung’s advertising for its various smartphone features continues to stand out.

But increasingly, Choi’s work has relied less on messaging to focus more on new experiential offerings for Galaxy fans and users worldwide. This has seen Choi spearhead the opening of 29 new interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces at stores and venues around the globe this year to let customers experiment with new camera features in photo booths or capture low-light content in ‘nightography’ rooms.

As Choi explained earlier this year: “Introducing innovation is about more than putting another device in customers’ hands. It’s about providing them with an open portal into new experiences, everyday connections, and the power to fuel their passions in new ways.”

A proponent of ‘purposeful innovation,’ Choi says her mission is to bring together global marketing teams with diverse backgrounds and experiences to make Samsung's marketing efforts truly inclusive and equitable and to champion women leadership within the STEM marketing industry by acting as a mentor.

Choi also continues to drive Samsung’s sustainability efforts, launching its Galaxy for the Planet initiative last year to help build a more sustainable future across Samsung’s business and products by 2025. Among the changes Choi has pledged on behalf of Samsung: zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers, using recycled materials in all mobile products and eliminating plastics in packaging.

Choi’s successful track record in global consumer marketing was first cultivated over a 25-year career at Johnson & Johnson where she served as general manager of baby and beauty products in Japan, then as Korea managing director, and later as the first Korean woman president of J&J baby care globally.