Samsung highlights downsides of flash photography to launch latest phone

Samsung has created a playful campaign that highlights the downside of using flash photography as it marks the launch of the Samsung A54 5G mobile phone.

"Flash sucks", by Mother London, is a fast-paced film that shows a range of photos taken using the camera's flash, with images showing subjects with red eyes and subjects blocked out by the brightness of the flash.

The ad explains that Samsung Light Boost technology can take higher quality pictures in low light, without the use of a flash.

The work has been directed by Jake Dypka through Agile Films. It is running across online video, social media, out of home, digital out of home and radio. Media planning and buying has been handled by Starcom.

Annika Bizon, marketing and omnichannel director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: "For consumers, the camera is a critical feature for smartphones, yet the flash still lets many people down in low light conditions.

"So our campaign is designed to help show everyone that thanks to Samsung Light Boost technology their photos and videos can still be awesome."