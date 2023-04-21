Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign

Amid a global plunge in smartphone sales that saw Samsung getting dragged to its lowest quarterly profit in eight years, the electronics giant has rolled out a new campaign that talks about the ease of switching phones from a unique perspective – the apps on your phone.

Created by Cheil Worldwide, the film titled “All About Switching” is a part of their ongoing “Why Galaxy” series and persuades Apple users to jump to Galaxy by turning popular apps into personified characters.

Ad Nut couldn't have imagined apps with such a charming and convincing personality whilst talking about mundane phone features like Google Meet, SmartThings, Knox security, Quick Share, One UI customisation among others. You can probably just bookmark this as a visual guide if you actually switch to a Galaxy. It’s that descriptive.

The campaign is not flashy or action-packed, neither dull nor too delightful. But Ad Nut feels it drags on and could be a good two-minutes shorter. Scratch that, three minutes shorter. The cardinal sin in advertising is to be boring and to sell the concept of speed and the simplicity in a smartphone switch (Samsung Switch transfers data at the speed 1TB< two minutes) in a film that runs more than five minutes long defies the 101 of storytelling.

However, the campaign is resonating with viewers. It has racked up over 10 million views and 3,000 comments in just five days.



CREDITS:

Advertiser: Samsung Electronics

Sonia Chang: VP, Head of Brand Marketing Group

Yongwoo Kim: Brand Marketing Group

Woongki Kim: Brand Marketing Group

Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide

Executive Director: Euisun Chung

Account Director: Byung Gon Park

Account Executives: Wonkee Choi, Minji Kang

Creative Director: Gyu Kim

Art Director: Hyesang Kwon, Boyoung Chae

Copywriter: Parth Raval

Production Company: Logan

Director: Jens Gehlhaar