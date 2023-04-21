The Work Advertising
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign

Playing on consumers' deepest anxiety, Samsung's new campaign talks about the ease of switching phone brands amid dwindling global sales.

Amid a global plunge in smartphone sales that saw Samsung getting dragged to its lowest quarterly profit in eight years, the electronics giant has rolled out a new campaign that talks about the ease of switching phones from a unique perspective – the apps on your phone.

Created by Cheil Worldwide, the film titled “All About Switching” is a part of their ongoing “Why Galaxy” series and persuades Apple users to jump to Galaxy by turning popular apps into personified characters.

Ad Nut couldn't have imagined apps with such a charming and convincing personality whilst talking about mundane phone features like Google Meet, SmartThings, Knox security, Quick Share, One UI customisation among others. You can probably just bookmark this as a visual guide if you actually switch to a Galaxy. It’s that descriptive.   

The campaign is not flashy or action-packed, neither dull nor too delightful. But Ad Nut feels it drags on and could be a good two-minutes shorter. Scratch that, three minutes shorter. The cardinal sin in advertising is to be boring and to sell the concept of speed and the simplicity in a smartphone switch (Samsung Switch transfers data at the speed 1TB< two minutes) in a film that runs more than five minutes long defies the 101 of storytelling.

However, the campaign is resonating with viewers. It has racked up over 10 million views and 3,000 comments in just five days. 
 

CREDITS:

Advertiser: Samsung Electronics
Sonia Chang: VP, Head of Brand Marketing Group
Yongwoo Kim: Brand Marketing Group
Woongki Kim: Brand Marketing Group
Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide
Executive Director: Euisun Chung
Account Director: Byung Gon Park
Account Executives: Wonkee Choi, Minji Kang
Creative Director: Gyu Kim
Art Director: Hyesang Kwon, Boyoung Chae
Copywriter: Parth Raval
Production Company: Logan
Director: Jens Gehlhaar 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

