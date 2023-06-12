Advertising Marketing Analysis The Work
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: Cheil Worldwide predicts winners

Creatives at Cheil Worldwide share the work that could be the one to watch out for at Cannes Lions 2023.

L-R: Paul Chan, CCO, Cheil Hong Kong, Yehoon Lee, VP and ECD Cheil, Seoul, Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India
It's been an exciting year for creativity. Agencies have been out in full force with some exciting work that pushes the boundaries of creativity, tech and innovation to meet effectiveness. Prominent agencies in the region are sharing their picks of the best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at this year's Cannes Festival of Creativity. 

Today, creatives at Cheil Worldwide's Seoul, Hong Kong and India offices share their joint contribution on some meaty campaigns that stand a chance of swiping gold. Take a look. 

See more contenders chosen by creatives from

Campaign: FitChix
Brand: Honest Eggs Co.
Cannes Category: Innovation
Creative making the pick: Yehoon Lee, VP, executive creative director, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul

This is a lovely, adorable, and healthy campaign. Here, creatives developed the first-ever step counter that tracks chickens' steps, and printed chickens' step counts onto the eggs. No need for confusing terms such as 'free range', 'open range', 'cage free'. This can change the game in egg industry in a very cheerful way.

Campaign: Phone It In
Brand: Skinny
Cannes Category: Radio
Creative making the pick: Paul Chan, Chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong

Telco provider Skinny loves to find ingenious ways to save money for its customers. And here, they’ve not only taken it to the next level, they’ve knocked it out of the park. Instead of shelling out big bucks for celebrities to feature in their ads, Skinny plastered posters (featuring contextual radio scripts) all across the country, inviting anyone with a sense of humour to record a script and 'phone it in'. It’s simple. It’s funny. And it’s a brilliant way of turning an OOH campaign into a low-cost radio campaign, all in the name of keeping prices down. Who knew saving money could be this much fun? It's a great piece of work. 

Campaign: BotHard
Brand: MTV India
Cannes Category: Direct, Entertainment Lion for Music, Radio & Audio, Social & Influencer
Creative making the pick: Vikash Chemjong, Chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide, India

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bot Hard (@bothard.raps)

The campaign is relevant to younger audience of the brand, and rides on the global AI trend.

Cheil Worldwide's own pick:

Campaign: Knock Knock
Brand: Korean National Police Agency
Cannes Category: Media, Mobile, Glass, Titanium
Creative making the pick: Yehoon Lee, VP, executive creative director, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul

Authenticity, gender equality, and technology are the bottom line of this campaign. To fight violence against women, it proposes a surprisingly simple idea supported by well-knitted tech-based solution. In a time when brand's authenticity is the need of the hour, this campaign could be a strong example. 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

