2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

In the run-up to the most-anticipated event in advertising, Cannes Lions, prominent agencies from across the region are sharing with Campaign outstanding work they hope will attract attention and awards at the festival. Today, DDB Hong Kong's newly minted executive creative director, Alejandro Canciobello, talks us through promising work that he thinks will create a stir at Cannes Lions.

Keep scrolling for insights.

Campaign: INKmaginary Toys

Brand: HP

Cannes Category: Direct, Brand Experience and Activation





What I like about this idea is how HP not only hacks Lego, one of my all-time beloved brands but also enhances the experience it brings to everyone. I also think the idea of bringing the craft back to imagination, in general, is more compelling than ever.

Campaign: Innocent Eyes

Brand: Voiz

Cannes Category: Film, Film Craft

This is another piece of work that shows how craft can make a small-budget brand like Voiz stand out. The execution is well-crafted; further, it’s a hilarious and quirky script. Whether you know the brand or not, this will make you laugh. Clap, clap, clap.

Campaign: Phone It In

Brand: Skinny

Cannes Category: Radio & Audio, Media

Crowdsourcing doesn’t work, only it does, and it works amazingly! This work teaches us never to underestimate the power of engaging “The Crowd.”.

DDB Hong Kong's own pick:

Campaign: Unbroken

Brand: Hagar

Cannes Category: Glass, Design, Direct

The campaign utilises the traditional Japanese art form of Kintsugi to represent the restoration of life and dignity. It's really refreshing to see a beautiful analogy of a powerful cause come across so organically using ancient design arts in a year where it's anticipated that more than 70% of the work will be relying on AI.