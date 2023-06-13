Advertising Analysis The Work
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

DDB Hong Kong's ECD Alejandro Canciobello talks us through his Cannes hopefuls; a list of work that creates emotional impact, work that can elicit change.

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

In the run-up to the most-anticipated event in advertising, Cannes Lions, prominent agencies from across the region are sharing with Campaign outstanding work they hope will attract attention and awards at the festival. Today, DDB Hong Kong's newly minted executive creative director,  Alejandro Canciobello, talks us through promising work that he thinks will create a stir at Cannes Lions.

Keep scrolling for insights.

See more contenders chosen by creatives from

Campaign: INKmaginary Toys
Brand: HP
Cannes Category: Direct, Brand Experience and Activation



What I like about this idea is how HP not only hacks Lego, one of my all-time beloved brands but also enhances the experience it brings to everyone. I also think the idea of bringing the craft back to imagination, in general, is more compelling than ever.

Campaign: Innocent Eyes
Brand: Voiz
Cannes Category: Film, Film Craft

This is another piece of work that shows how craft can make a small-budget brand like Voiz stand out. The execution is well-crafted; further, it’s a hilarious and quirky script. Whether you know the brand or not, this will make you laugh. Clap, clap, clap.

Campaign: Phone It In
Brand: Skinny
Cannes Category: Radio & Audio, Media

Crowdsourcing doesn’t work, only it does, and it works amazingly! This work teaches us never to underestimate the power of engaging “The Crowd.”.

DDB Hong Kong's own pick: 

Campaign: Unbroken
Brand: Hagar
Cannes Category: Glass, Design, Direct

The campaign utilises the traditional Japanese art form of Kintsugi to represent the restoration of life and dignity. It's really refreshing to see a beautiful analogy of a powerful cause come across so organically using ancient design arts in a year where it's anticipated that more than 70% of the work will be relying on AI.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

9 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

Related Articles

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners
Jun 6, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners

2023 Cannes Contenders: Cheil Worldwide predicts winners
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Cheil Worldwide predicts ...

2023 Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson's mane choices
Jun 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

2023 Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson's mane ...

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy APAC's top bets
Jun 7, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy APAC's top bets

Just Published

L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media planning and buying partner
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media ...

L’Oreal Groupe has renewed their collaboration with Publicis Groupe in Vietnam following a successful three-and-a-half-year tenure and competitive review lasting three months.

Top independent health agency network opens in APAC
9 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Top independent health agency network opens in APAC

Klick Health opens regional hub led by former Ogilvy Singapore managing partner Mitchell Tan.

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from great creative
The Information
10 hours ago
John Wren

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from ...

Omnicom's chairman and chief executive explains the impact of tech and the biggest creative opportunities for the coming year, in the latest article in a series by holding company bosses.

Havas revamps brand identity
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Havas revamps brand identity

Agency is bringing all Havas branded networks and operating companies under a new and shared brand identity