2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners

Prominent creative agencies are sharing their picks of the region's best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at Cannes Festival of Creativity this year.

After indie shop UltraSuperNew and McCann Worldgroup, we have a joint contribution from DDB Singapore where ECD's Benson Toh and Thomas Yang (Tribal Worldwide Singapore) choose their front runners that stand a chance of swiping gold. Take a look.

Campaign: Kami

Brand: Down Syndrome International

Cannes Category: Health & Wellness Lion, Design Lion

The campaign smashes stereotypes of KOLs in the digital space. Kami sends a powerful message that the digital world needs to be more inclusive and welcoming for everyone. This is a stellar example of creativity with a purpose.

Campaign: Phone It In

Brand: Skinny

Cannes Category: PR Lion, Outdoor Lion, Mobile Lion, Radio Lion

The campaign gives every Kiwi the opportunity to shine as a voice artist by recording crowd-sourced radio spots on a mobile phone. What a great proposition and idea—leaning on the human desire to be famous. Plus, it's fun and easy to participate—definitely a PR winner.

Campaign: Flipvertising

Brand: Samsung

Cannes Category: PR Lion, Outdoor Lion, Mobile Lion

The campaign turns the tables by getting Gen Z to want social media algorithms to target them for the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. To win, you need to trawl through endless hours of product demonstrations, unboxings, reviews, and comparisons. By the end, you are, inadvertently an expert on the phone. It’s a smart way of reframing the value of algorithms for engagement.

DDB Singapore's own pick:



Campaign: Hues of Hope

Brand: Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF)

Cannes Category: Health & Wellness Lion, Outdoor Lion

The campaign transforms breast cancer survivors’ life-saving scans into stunning works of art. The sombre black-and-white scans are reinterpreted as colourful prints to help dispel the fear and anxiety surrounding mammograms. The stunning campaign changes the lens to help at-risk women see hope, not fear.