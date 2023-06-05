Analysis
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners

Creatives at DDB Singapore put their necks on the line for campaigns they think will clutch gold or Grand Prix at this year's Cannes creativity fest.

L-R: Benson Toh, Thomas Yang, DDB Group
Prominent creative agencies are sharing their picks of the region's best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at Cannes Festival of Creativity this year. 

After indie shop UltraSuperNew and McCann Worldgroup, we have a joint contribution from DDB Singapore where ECD's Benson Toh and Thomas Yang (Tribal Worldwide Singapore) choose their front runners that stand a chance of swiping gold. Take a look. 

Campaign: Kami
Brand: Down Syndrome International
Cannes Category: Health & Wellness Lion, Design Lion

The campaign smashes stereotypes of KOLs in the digital space. Kami sends a powerful message that the digital world needs to be more inclusive and welcoming for everyone. This is a stellar example of creativity with a purpose.

Campaign: Phone It In
Brand: Skinny
Cannes Category: PR Lion, Outdoor Lion, Mobile Lion, Radio Lion

The campaign gives every Kiwi the opportunity to shine as a voice artist by recording crowd-sourced radio spots on a mobile phone. What a great proposition and idea—leaning on the human desire to be famous. Plus, it's fun and easy to participate—definitely a PR winner.

Campaign: Flipvertising
Brand: Samsung
Cannes Category: PR Lion, Outdoor Lion, Mobile Lion

The campaign turns the tables by getting Gen Z to want social media algorithms to target them for the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. To win, you need to trawl through endless hours of product demonstrations, unboxings, reviews, and comparisons. By the end, you are, inadvertently an expert on the phone. It’s a smart way of reframing the value of algorithms for engagement.

DDB Singapore's own pick:

Campaign: Hues of Hope
Brand: Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF)
Cannes Category: Health & Wellness Lion, Outdoor Lion

The campaign transforms breast cancer survivors’ life-saving scans into stunning works of art. The sombre black-and-white scans are reinterpreted as colourful prints to help dispel the fear and anxiety surrounding mammograms. The stunning campaign changes the lens to help at-risk women see hope, not fear.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

