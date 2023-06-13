2023 Cannes Contenders: Havas highlights prize-worthy work

It's almost that week of the year when adland descends on the French Riveria for copious amounts of creativity, conversations and rosé and the audience gets to bask in some brilliant work that is deserving of accoldaes. From emotional, to flawless, attention-grabbing, to simple and stunning, Campaign has witnessed a healthy mix shortlisted in the various categories (check the list below).

Today, Havas Japan's creative art director Lucas Husni talks about work he thinks is monumental enough to take home a Glass Lion. Take a glance at his selection below.

Campaign: Let her grow

Brand: Dove

Cannes category: Glass, Beauty & Personal Care

In a world of discoveries, women from an early age are forbidden from being who they want to be.

The next generation of Thai women may have a different future. Dove once again has played as a behavioral collaborator, bringing icons of successful women that it’s worth it to believe in themselves, encouraging girls to be more confident, breaking taboos, and reviewing concepts of beauty, so they can finally be heard, not cut.

Campaign: Knock Knock

Brand: Korean National Police Agency

Cannes category: Glass

With the 718% increase in cases of domestic violence, it's almost impossible to call the police if you live with your enemy. This brilliant campaign ensures that authorities can act remotely without the need for the victim to say a single word. An awareness campaign, but mainly to prevent tragedies, is fully accessible to the Korean population.

‌Campaign: Classify Consent

Brand: Consent Labs

Cannes category: Glass

Pop culture still reflects patriarchal patterns, maintaining concepts that were never discussed, and broadcasting the same story for generations. Australia now has an idea that will put an end to sexual non-consent and they will address this issue beyond the scenes. And now the best way to educate the next generation is to watch the new remakes and understand that no is no!