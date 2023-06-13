Advertising Media PR Analysis The Work
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: Havas highlights prize-worthy work

It's hard to pinpoint what makes a campaign impressive enough to win a Cannes Lions; the number of elements involved are far too many. Nonetheless, Havas Japan's creative art director shares his winning bets with Campaign.

Lucas Husni, Havas Japan
Lucas Husni, Havas Japan

It's almost that week of the year when adland descends on the French Riveria for copious amounts of creativity, conversations and rosé and the audience gets to bask in some brilliant work that is deserving of accoldaes. From emotional, to flawless, attention-grabbing, to simple and stunning, Campaign has witnessed a healthy mix shortlisted in the various categories (check the list below). 

Today, Havas Japan's creative art director Lucas Husni talks about work he thinks is monumental enough to take home a Glass Lion. Take a glance at his selection below.    

See contenders chosen by creatives from:

Campaign: Let her grow 
Brand: Dove
Cannes category: Glass, Beauty & Personal Care

In a world of discoveries, women from an early age are forbidden from being who they want to be.
The next generation of Thai women may have a different future. Dove once again has played as a behavioral collaborator, bringing icons of successful women that it’s worth it to believe in themselves, encouraging girls to be more confident, breaking taboos, and reviewing concepts of beauty, so they can finally be heard, not cut.

Campaign: Knock Knock
Brand: Korean National Police Agency
Cannes category: Glass

With the 718% increase in cases of domestic violence, it's almost impossible to call the police if you live with your enemy. This brilliant campaign ensures that authorities can act remotely without the need for the victim to say a single word. An awareness campaign, but mainly to prevent tragedies, is fully accessible to the Korean population.

Campaign: Classify Consent 
Brand: Consent Labs
Cannes category: Glass

Pop culture still reflects patriarchal patterns, maintaining concepts that were never discussed, and broadcasting the same story for generations. Australia now has an idea that will put an end to sexual non-consent and they will address this issue beyond the scenes. And now the best way to educate the next generation is to watch the new remakes and understand that no is no!

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

3 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

7 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

9 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

Related Articles

2023 Cannes Contenders: Cheil Worldwide predicts winners
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Cheil Worldwide predicts ...

2023 Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson's mane choices
Jun 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

2023 Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson's mane ...

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy APAC's top bets
Jun 7, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy APAC's top bets

Just Published

TikTok on the rise as a news source, as Facebook wanes
5 hours ago
Jonathan Owen

TikTok on the rise as a news source, as Facebook wanes

TikTok is gaining ground with younger audiences while Facebook is becoming less important for news, according to the 2023 Digital News Report released by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Twitch competitors seize opportunities amid branded content fallout
5 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Twitch competitors seize opportunities amid branded ...

The Amazon-owned company’s rivals are attempting to poach streamers away from the platform after controversial policy changes.

YouTube offers free creative consulting to upfront advertisers
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

YouTube offers free creative consulting to upfront ...

Advertisers and agencies that sign a “substantial upfront deal” with YouTube will gain access to Creative Works’ team of strategists, producers and directors.

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce the full list of winners of the 22nd annual PR Awards Asia.