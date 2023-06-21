Cannes Lions 2023: ‘Focus on purpose even though it has lost sexiness’

Day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kicked off with Conny Braams, chief digital and commercial officer, Unilever, taking to the stage and confirming her exit from the company after 33 years.

After making that announcement, Braams discussed how brands can be grown in today’s ‘ever-changing landscape’.

“After being blessed with a couple of decades of relative ease in marketing, everything is changing. Consumers are changing. The way they shop is changing. Technology, business and marketing are changing too. Now as marketers, we have to change too,” she said.

Braams stated that the way people are living, shopping and playing has changed drastically.

“People are moving away from traditional living. Single households are increasing. 36 markets worldwide are seeing populations decrease. People above 60 now make up 20% of the population, yet only 6% of the ads feature that age group. Ads with people above 60 are taken more note of,” she said before playing a Magnum ad as a case in point.