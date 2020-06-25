cannes lions
Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Lions Live 2020: Josy Paul on making clients buy ideas
The chief creative officer and chairman of BBDO India spoke about learnings from his career
Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.
Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and inspire global creative community
"It's become clear that creative matters more than ever right now."
Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled
Neither the festival nor the awards will take place in 2020.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins