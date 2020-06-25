cannes lions

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
Jun 25, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey

The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes

The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.

Lions Live 2020: Josy Paul on making clients buy ideas
Jun 24, 2020
Campaign India Team

Lions Live 2020: Josy Paul on making clients buy ideas

The chief creative officer and chairman of BBDO India spoke about learnings from his career

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
Jun 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness

New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.

Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and inspire global creative community
Apr 21, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and inspire global creative community

"It's become clear that creative matters more than ever right now."

Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled
Apr 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled

Neither the festival nor the awards will take place in 2020.

