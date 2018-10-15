Cindy Gallop is the co-founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld.
As women in the Indian advertising industry continue to share allegations, the British advertising consultant and vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement calls for more women—and men—in India to keep speaking up.
Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld, on managing the fear of failure.
Cindy Gallop, co-founder and CEO of If We Ran The World, on the key to successful relationships, with people and with brands.
Cindy Gallop, co-founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld, on an evolution of the 'PR' acronym.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins