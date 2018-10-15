Cindy Gallop

Cindy Gallop is the co-founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld.

Send feedback to Cindy Gallop.
Cindy Gallop: India's men must call out harassment too
Advertising
Oct 15, 2018
Cindy Gallop

Cindy Gallop: India's men must call out harassment too

As women in the Indian advertising industry continue to share allegations, the British advertising consultant and vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement calls for more women—and men—in India to keep speaking up.

Each failure is a step closer to success
PR
Jan 14, 2011
Cindy Gallop

Each failure is a step closer to success

Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld, on managing the fear of failure.

Today’s brand and business equation
PR
Nov 11, 2010
Cindy Gallop

Today’s brand and business equation

Cindy Gallop, co-founder and CEO of If We Ran The World, on the key to successful relationships, with people and with brands.

What PR stands for... and what it ought to
PR
Oct 25, 2010
Cindy Gallop

What PR stands for... and what it ought to

Cindy Gallop, co-founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld, on an evolution of the 'PR' acronym.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia