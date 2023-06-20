Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

The Lions turn 70.

In keeping with the times, the big push this year is on diversity, equity and inclusion. Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Spike Lee will receive the Creative Maker of the Year accolade, an honour introduced this year. Longtime comedian Kevin Hart, founder of media company Hartbeat will get the coveted Entertainment Person of the Year Award.

This year, the Entertainment for Gaming Lions debuts along with 29 other categories that reward campaigns for excellence in craft, creative ideas, experience, engagement, entertainment, health, purpose and strategy.

Campaign will bring a rolling coverage of all the APAC winners according to different categories. We have an analysis for the golds and the Grand Prix winners and a running tally of all regional wins at the bottom of this page.

Now for the campaigns that bring APAC glory.

DAY 2: 21 June, 2023

Category: Industry Craft - Brand & Communications Design

Brand: JR Group

Agency: Dentsu Tokyo

Award: Gold

'My Japan Railway': Wood-cut stamp collection

‘My Japan Railway,’ Dentsu Tokyo’s beautiful activation that connects the train operator with its customers via an adventurous treasure hunt, has bagged gold in the Industry Craft category. In Japan, people often take their impeccable train system for granted.

The idea behind this campaign was to remind citizens of the romance and beauty of train travel while making it fun, adventurous and relatable. So, Dentsu Tokyo turned to archives and social media to research the history of train stations around the country and what emotions they evoke in commuters and then transformed each of the 600 train stations in Japan into destinations by creating unique wood-cut stamps and a web app for collecting digital stamps on a smartphone whilst passing through a station. The nostalgia of owning wooden stamps that speak of the country’s rich history and the fun of adding them digitally, almost akin to a treasure hunt, inspired people to travel more, explore more, and discover more sights and attractions, all while adding to the collection.

Industry Craft head judge, Yoshihiro Yagi, ECD Dentsu Tokyo noted that the jury’s quest in this category was to find exciting examples of business intersecting with art, and that their guiding principles were to seek “enrichment over convenience, emotion over function and dreams over efficiency.”

He revealed that the judges’ decision to award the top prize to My Japan Railway was unanimous and that they were impressed by the campaign’s combining of digital and analogue elements.

Category: Design - Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports & Outdoor

Brand: Koushi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Agency: TBWA/Hakuhodo

Award: Gold

The village of Sarufutsu in Japan's Soya district, is known for its shellfish industry. As such, it churns out about 40,000 tons of empty shells each year which piles up in huge mounds. Working with Koshi Chemical Industry Co. and Osaka University, TBWA/Hakuhodo has come up with a novel way to recycle not only the shell materials, but also the very intention of shells as a means of protection. While not very successful at protecting scallops from humans, some of them will be given a chance to protect the very humans who harvest them from harm. The agency says it discovered that the main component in scallop shells, calcium carbonate, can be broken down into pellets and powder through a process of boiling, sterilising and crushing that can be combined with recycled plastic and reformed into protective gear—a 'shellmet'.

Our pal Ad Nut reviewed this campaign in detail and applauded the attempt to use discarded ‘waste’ materials for a practical problem plaguing Japan’s Soya district.

Category: Digital Craft

Brand: Nike

Agency: AKQA Melbourne/Sao Paulo/Portland

Award: Grand Prix

AKQA’s campaign for Nike’s 50th anniversary 'Never Done Evolving' with tennis champion Serena Williams has scored a Grand Prix in the Digital Craft category. The campaign’s clever piece of technology that eventually saw a virtual matchup between a 17-year-old Serena (the age she was when she won her first Grand Slam) and a 35-year-old Serena (the age she was when she won her last Grand Slam) was well applauded by the jury.

DAY 1: 20 June, 2023

Category: Radio & Audio

Brand: Skinny

Agency: Colenso BBDO, Auckland

Award: Grand Prix

Telecom major Skinny’s Phone It In campaign comprised OOH ads printed with scripts for radio and print was one of the hottest picks in Campaign’s Cannes Contenders. Little surprise then, that it scooped the Radio & Audio Grand Prix on day 1 for its long-form OOH copy that asks New Zealanders to become voice artists and help the low-cost telco save money.

Crafted by Auckland-based Colenso BBDO, around 2,650 ads were recorded by people calling the number, resulting in 22 hours of content for the telco.



DAY 1: June 20, 2023

Category: Health and Wellness

Brand: Partners Life

Agency: Special Group, Auckland

Award: Grand Prix

The Last Performance, for Partners Life, by Special New Zealand is no stranger to accolades; it grabbed top honours earlier at Spikes and clinched a coveted Grand Prix in the Health & Wellness category. Our pal Ad Nut liked it too. The campaign effectively used scare tactics to advertise life insurance by treating it like death insurance. It had dead characters of a murder mystery series come back to life during the show to express their regret about not being insured. Interestingly, the twin accolades in the Health & Wellness and Radio & Audio mark New Zealand’s first Cannes Grand Prix since 2016. It is also Special NZ’s first 2010. Category:Outdoor - Promotional Items and Printed Media

Brand: Honest Eggs Co.

Agency: VMLY&R Melbourne VMLY&R collaborated with Airbag to create ergonomic, chicken-friendly fitness trackers that doesn’t impose on day-to-day life and behaviour. The agency engineered multiple prototypes for this and calibrated to properly capture the activity levels of individual chickens–including step counts, that are printed onto the eggs that consumers in Australia can buy at the supermarket. The agency scored a gold for this campaign.

APAC LIONS BY CATEGORY

Campaign Asia-Pacific updates this list based on primary entrants on official Cannes Lions winners' lists. For full list of markets and agencies credited, see Cannes Lions official website.

OUTDOOR Prize Category Title Brand Product Entrant/Idea creation Market Gold Promotional Items and Printed Media Fitchix Honest Eggs Co. Regenerative Farm Eggs VMLY&R Melbourne Australia Bronze Design for Promotional Items Fitchix Honest Eggs Co. Regenerative Farm Eggs VMLY&R Melbourne Australia Silver Local Brand Furphy, What The Truck Thinkerbell Melbourne Furphy Thinkerbell Melbourne Australia Silver Market Disruption Fitchix Honest Eggs Co. Regenerative Farm Eggs VMLY&R Melbourne Australia

PRINT AND PUBLISHING Bronze Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Exhibit A-1 Maurice Blackburn Social Justice N.A. Howatson+Company Sydney Australia

RADIO AND AUDIO Grand Prix Consumer Services B2B Lawyer Skinny Telecommunication Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland New Zealand Grand Prix Consumer Services B2B Ad Agency Skinny Telecommunication Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland New Zealand Grand Prix Consumer Services B2B Strip Club Skinny Telecommunication Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland New Zealand Silver Use of Radio or Audio as a Medium Strip Club Phone It In Telecommunication Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland New Zealand Bronze Breakthrough on a Budget Strip Club Phone It In Telecommunication Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland New Zealand

HEALTH AND WELLNESS Bronze Brand-led Education and Awareness Let Her Grow Dove Dove Brand Edelman Bangkok, Select Start Bangkok Thailand Grand Prix Insurance The Last Performance Partners Life Life Insurance Special, Auckland New Zealand

INDUSTRY CRAFT

Gold Brand and Communication Design My Japan Railway JR Group Japan Railway 150th anniversary campaign Dentsu Tokyo Japan Gold Outdoor Phone It In Skinny Telecommunications Company Colenso BBDO, Auckland Silver Outdoor Stanmore - Staph Infection 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia Silver Outdoor Bondi - Backpackers 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia Silver Outdoor Eerskineville - Fur babies 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia Silver Outdoor Randwick - Bedwetters 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia Silver Outdoor DarlingHurst - Mardi Gras Queen 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia Silver Outdoor Parliament House - Spineless 10:PM 10 PM Mattresses Howatson + Company, Sydney Australia

DESIGN Prize Category Title Brand Product Entrant/Idea creation Market Gold Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports & Outdoor Shellmet Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Shellmet TBWA/Hakuhodo Japan Gold Brand Collateral My Japan Railway JR Group Japan Railway 150th Anniversary Campaign Dentsu Inc. Tokyo Japan Bronze Promotional Printed Media The Everything Book Vedantu E-learning Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon India Bronze Digital Design Kami Down Syndrome International Down Syndrome International Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore

DIGITAL CRAFT Bronze Video/Moving Image A Train of Memories Sotetsu Sotetsu Six Tokyo, Good Design Company, Tokyo, Hakuhodo

Tokyo, Hakuhodo Kettle Tokyo Bronze (Digital Illustration & Image Design Kami Down Syndrome International Down Syndrome International Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore

FILM CRAFT Gold Production Design/Art Direction A Train of Memories Sotetsu Sotetsu Six Tokyo, Good Design Company, Tokyo, Hakuhodo

Tokyo, Hakuhodo Kettle Tokyo Japan Gold (Achievement in Production A Train of Memories Sotetsu Sotetsu Six Tokyo, Good Design Company, Tokyo, Hakuhodo

Tokyo, Hakuhodo Kettle Tokyo Japan Silver Script Dutchie Dutchie Dutchie Ogilvy Bangkok Thailand Bronze Direction The Eyes Voiz Voiz Ogilvy Bangkok Thailand Bronze Direction Left and Right Voiz Voiz Ogilvy Bangkok Thailand Bronze Casting Through My Eyes Waka Kotahi Waka Kotahi Anti Speeding Campaign Ruskin, Auckland, FCB New Zealand New Zealand Bronze Use of original music The Reluctant Shanty Australia for UNHCR Refugee Awareness Finch Sydney, BMF Sydney Australia Bronze Use of original music Kaguya By Gucci Gucci Bamboo Handle Bags Dentsu Tokyo,

Tsuzuku Tokyo Bronze Editing Through My Eyes Waka Kotahi Waka Kotahi Anti Speeding Campaign Ruskin, Auckland, FCB New Zealand New Zealand Bronze Visual Effects A Train of Memories Sotetsu Sotetsu Six Tokyo, Good Design Company, Tokyo, Hakuhodo

Tokyo, Hakuhodo Kettle Tokyo Japan