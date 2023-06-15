Advertising Media PR Analysis Opinions The Work
19 hours ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: ADK's handpicked lionhearted crusaders

In the hunt for the grand prize, ADK's Haruhisa Morikawa reveals his list of APAC campaigns poised for roaring success in the French Riviera next week.

Prominent creative agencies are sharing their picks of the region's best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at Cannes Festival of Creativity this year. Haruhisa Morikawa, from ADK, who was shortlisted as a juror for the 2022 Cannes Film Lions, picks what he thinks stands a chance  

Campaign: R.I.P. Leon
Brand: Apple / Cupertino
Cannes category: Film

A supremely surreal work. It beautfully conveys functionality in a simple way.

Campaign: Love Your Gut
Brand: Dairy Plus Co., Ltd./Dutchie
Cannes category: Film

Entertainment that is typical of Thai productions. The campaign easily brings out the efficacy of the product.

Campaign: Nike FC Presents the Footballverse
Brand: Nike
Cannes category: Film

A work of art that can be done by Nike and only Nike.

