2023 Cannes Contenders: ADK's handpicked lionhearted crusaders

Prominent creative agencies are sharing their picks of the region's best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at Cannes Festival of Creativity this year. Haruhisa Morikawa, from ADK, who was shortlisted as a juror for the 2022 Cannes Film Lions, picks what he thinks stands a chance

Campaign: R.I.P. Leon

Brand: Apple / Cupertino

Cannes category: Film

A supremely surreal work. It beautfully conveys functionality in a simple way.

Campaign: Love Your Gut

Brand: Dairy Plus Co., Ltd./Dutchie

Cannes category: Film

Entertainment that is typical of Thai productions. The campaign easily brings out the efficacy of the product.

‌Campaign: Nike FC Presents the Footballverse

Brand: Nike

Cannes category: Film

A work of art that can be done by Nike and only Nike.