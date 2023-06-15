2023 Cannes Contenders: ADK's handpicked lionhearted crusaders

Prominent creative agencies are sharing their picks of the region's best advertising output with Campaign Asia-Pacific to acquaint the industry with outstanding work competing at Cannes Festival of Creativity this year. Haruhisa Morikawa, from ADK, who was shortlisted as a juror for the 2022 Cannes Film Lions, picks what he thinks stands a chance
Campaign: R.I.P. Leon
Brand: Apple / Cupertino
Cannes category: Film
A supremely surreal work. It beautfully conveys functionality in a simple way.
Campaign: Love Your Gut
Brand: Dairy Plus Co., Ltd./Dutchie
Cannes category: Film
Entertainment that is typical of Thai productions. The campaign easily brings out the efficacy of the product.
Campaign: Nike FC Presents the Footballverse
Brand: Nike
Cannes category: Film
A work of art that can be done by Nike and only Nike.