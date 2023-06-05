Advertising The Work
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: McCann predicts APAC hopefuls

McCann's Valerie Madon picks standout campaigns that have the best prospects at this year's Cannes Lions.

Valerie Madon, McCann Worldgroup
Valerie Madon, McCann Worldgroup

Ahead of the 70th International Festival of Creativity, McCann's Worldgroup's newly appointed chief creative officer, Southeast Asia, Valerie Madon, picks three pieces of work that are frontrunners to win the festival’s coveted Lions this year. Her selection covers an array of notable work from across the region in categories such as innovation to digital media and brand experience. See them below.  

Campaign: Fitchix: Now tracking the steps of our chooks
Brand: Honest Eggs Co. 
Cannes Category: Innovation

Fresh idea that gives me more reason to choose my eggs wisely when I never thought to do so. Definitely a smart differentiator. Plus, technology that puts a smile on your face is always a good thing.

Campaign: Flipvertising
Brand: Samsung
Cannes Category: Digital media

Brands spend a lot on search but it’s not easy to get creative with it. Hence this entry stood out for understanding audience behaviour to marry paid and earn media brilliantly. Definitely a standout for the digital media category.

Campaign: Phone It In
Brand: Skinny
Cannes Category: Radio

As the world get its hands dirty with AI, simple, great ideas like the one above are often congratulated for keeping it basic and extremely accessible. And that is exactly what a low-cost brand is all about. Bravo on so many levels.

McCann's own pick:

Campaign: Take a sip of sweetness and enjoy the Belgian Spring
Brand: Hoegaarden
Cannes Category: Brand Experience

Hoegaarden First Spring from Yinbo Ma on Vimeo.

Brands are always remembered for great experiences and boldly flipping an extremely negative episode in our lives into a positive one will always be appreciated. A simple and meaningful toast to a new beginning. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

