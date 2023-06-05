2023 Cannes Contenders: McCann predicts APAC hopefuls

Ahead of the 70th International Festival of Creativity, McCann's Worldgroup's newly appointed chief creative officer, Southeast Asia, Valerie Madon, picks three pieces of work that are frontrunners to win the festival’s coveted Lions this year. Her selection covers an array of notable work from across the region in categories such as innovation to digital media and brand experience. See them below.

Campaign: Fitchix: Now tracking the steps of our chooks

Brand: Honest Eggs Co.

Cannes Category: Innovation

Fresh idea that gives me more reason to choose my eggs wisely when I never thought to do so. Definitely a smart differentiator. Plus, technology that puts a smile on your face is always a good thing.

Campaign: Flipvertising

Brand: Samsung

Cannes Category: Digital media

Brands spend a lot on search but it’s not easy to get creative with it. Hence this entry stood out for understanding audience behaviour to marry paid and earn media brilliantly. Definitely a standout for the digital media category.

Campaign: Phone It In

Brand: Skinny

Cannes Category: Radio

As the world get its hands dirty with AI, simple, great ideas like the one above are often congratulated for keeping it basic and extremely accessible. And that is exactly what a low-cost brand is all about. Bravo on so many levels.

McCann's own pick:



Campaign: Take a sip of sweetness and enjoy the Belgian Spring

Brand: Hoegaarden

Cannes Category: Brand Experience





Hoegaarden First Spring from Yinbo Ma on Vimeo.

Brands are always remembered for great experiences and boldly flipping an extremely negative episode in our lives into a positive one will always be appreciated. A simple and meaningful toast to a new beginning.