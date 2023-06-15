2023 Cannes Contenders: BBDO's bold selection

Ahead of the most prestigious and influential week in the advertising calendar, BBDO Singapore's creative chairman, Tay Guan Hin,gives a shoutout to campaigns across region in film, mobile, brand experience and activation categories, that he thinks deserves attention and accolades at this year's Festival of Creativity.

Campaign: The Innocent Eyes/Contact Lens/Left and Right/The Battl

Brand: Nissin / Voiz

Cannes category: Film

Quirky, ridiculous, funny, surprising, and insightful: eyes cannot lie. Brilliantly done on a shoestring budget with no special effects, it transformed the idea of 'too good to share' into a wicked execution. The absurdity will make the judges' eyes pop out in the metal category.

Campaign: Knock Knock

Brand: Korean National Police Agency

Cannes category: Mobile

This innovative concept uses a simple action—knocking on a phone—to silently alert the police and revolutionise emergency communication. It is a life-changing tool for domestic abuse victims, enhancing their safety and well-being by offering a silent method to seek help, thus showcasing the power of innovation in solving a major issue. It demonstrates a measurable, tangible societal impact that I appreciate.

‌Campaign: The Unbranded Menu

Brand: McDonald's Philippines.

Cannes category: Brand Experience and Activation.

I love how it effectively taps into the popular gaming culture and leverages the power of social media engagement. Encouraging gamers to search for unbranded virtual food items resembling McDonald's products creates a sense of excitement and competition among gamers. It offers real McDonald's items, gaming credits, and merchandise as rewards, incentivizes active engagement and generates buzz around the brand. This innovative approach demonstrates how McDonald's understands the gaming community and builds brand love.

BBDO's Own Pick:

Campaign: Silent Separation #Sharetheload

Brand: P&G Ariel

Cannes category: Integrated campaign

For eight years now, Ariel's #ShareTheLoad campaigns have been making waves due to their relatability and insight. This year's movement spotlights the long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships, urging more men to #ShareTheLoad for an equal and happy marriage. 'See the Signs #ShareTheLoad' delves into emotionally resonant themes of respect, companionship, and shared responsibility in relationships. Incorporating hard-hitting survey data, the campaign gains credibility and urgency. This exemplary fusion of creativity, societal significance, and business relevance makes it a decisive Cannes winner."