2023 Cannes Contenders: Droga5's lineup of creative masterpieces

If bookies took shots at Cannes Lions, Campaign Asia-Pacific's list of 2023 contenders compiled with inputs from APAC's top 15 creative agencies would be the hottest cheat sheet. Agencies combed through the regional shortlists to share their list of Lions hopefuls, not silvers, bronze, or commendations, but work that is the epitome of creative brilliance and artistic imagination, work that will storm the Palais with golds.

As the race to the Festival intensifies, Droga5 Tokyo's group creative directors Motonori Sugiyama and Yoshinaka Ono take some educated bets on campaigns that will potentially sweep glory next week.

Scroll below for their curated list:

Campaign: Journa-Rhythm

Brand: The Asahi Shimbun Company

Category: Entertainment Lions For Music

New form of journalism that uses rap as a new medium to convey social issues with a punchline. This is a win-win initiative that that reaches out to increasingly apathetic and unaware young people that traditional newspapers can’t reach, while also reversing the antisocial image of rap culture in Japan.

Campaign: Flipvertising

Brand: Samsung

Category: Creative Data Taking the insight and culture of Gen Z—who are frustrated with Google's algorithm and strongly dislike for advertisements—and leading them to action through a twist of ideas is brilliant.

Campaign: The Model City 1:1 Scale

Brand: Shizuoka City

Category: Design

This city redesign project aims to increase the number of visitors to Shizuoka City, which accounts for 80% of the country's plastic model production. A wonderful partnership between The Shizuoka City government and its creative agency to promote local development through the power of creativity – a showcase of creativity’s value as an asset rather than a commodity.

Droga5 Tokyo’s own pick

Campaign: The First Digital Nation

Brand: The Government of Tuvalu

Category: Digital Craft

The rise of advanced technologies such as AI and metaverse has sent the world in much speculation and debate. How can creatives collaborate with these technologies? The First Digital Nation is a significant project that adds meaningful value to the earth, society, and people by combining creativity and technology in a thought-provoking way.