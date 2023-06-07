Analysis The Work Sustainability Impact
1 day ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy APAC's top bets

There's no exact science to predicting a Cannes Lions winner, Ogilvy's Reed Collins gives a shot nonetheless.

Reed Collins, Chief creative officer, Ogilvy APAC
Reed Collins, Chief creative officer, Ogilvy APAC

As creative behemoth Ogilvy gears up for maximal recognition at the Cannes Lions in less than two weeks from now, its APAC chief creative officer, Reed Collins, has identified outstanding regional work that he thinks will walk away with gold at the festival.

Take a look. 

Campaign: Bring Back 2011
Brand: Oreo
Cannes Category: Social & Influencer

Spoiler alert: India did not win the World Cup. Cricketer MS Dhoni is not known for his acting skills, but he is right at home in this press conference setting. If India won the cricket World Cup in 2011, the same year Oreo launched in India, why couldn't history repeat itself? And well, it very nearly did.

Campaign: First Digital Nation
Brand: The Government of Tuvalu
Cannes Category: Sustainability

When Tuvaluan minister Simon Kofe was scheduled to speak at COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference, it was expected to be a typical diplomatic address. But instead, he unveiled a radical plan for survival: Tuvalu, a tiny Pacific island nation with a population less than 12,000, is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to establish itself as the world’s first digital nation. By leveraging the power of the metaverse. Devastating. 

Campaign: Those That Follow
Brand: Apple
Cannes Category: Entertainment

To illustrate the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera superiority in low light, Apple created its first horror film for Thailand, a country rooted in superstition. I can guarantee you that even with a running time of 20 minutes, you will not doze off. In fact, it will keep you up at night for weeks after watching it. Muahahaha!

Ogilvy's own pick:

Campaign: Sun Warnings
Brand: Vaseline
Cannes Category: Outdoor

With a giant hole in the ozone layer directly above my home country Australia, we are made very aware of the damage the sun can have on our skin. But this disarmingly simple visual idea made me think twice about leaving the sunblock at home, whatever time of day. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

