2023 Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top APAC campaigns

The group creative director at UltraSuperNew picks standout campaigns that have a chance of scoring at Cannes this year.

Francois Claverie, UltraSuperNew
Francois Claverie, UltraSuperNew

In a little over two weeks from now, the 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity that showcases and celebrates the most prestigious advertising work, thought leadership and talent will commence in the South of France. 

Preceeding this year's Festival, Campaign has put together its Cannes Contenders series, where leading creatives in the region pick standout campaigns that they think have a chance of scoring big. Indie shop UltraSuperNew's goup creative director, Francois Claverie, projects four notable campaigns. 

Campaign: Middle Seat Lottery
Brand: Virgin Australia
Cannes Category: PR

I have a soft spot for ideas that are able to turn a product’s flaw into gold. The 'Middle Seat Lottery' is a fairly simple promo idea executed to perfection, resulting in a real world PR splash and revenue for Virgin Australia.
 

Campaign: The Innocent Eyes
Brand: Voiz
Cannes Category: Film

Another hypnotic piece of work coming out of the Land of Smiles, the kind that sneaks into your memory and refuses to leave… What kind of brain wiring results in ideas like these? Truly one of ad world’s mysteries.

Campaign: Museum of Wonky English
Brand: Duolingo Japan
Cannes Category: Brand Experience & Activation / PR

A cheeky celebration of mistranslations that put a dent in the deep-rooted belief in Japan that making mistakes should be avoided at all costs, generating a ton of chuckles, app downloads and headlines along the way.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

