2023 Cannes Contenders: Dentsu Creative on potential winners

The countdown to Cannes beckons and so too, do the dreams of many hopefuls. Amongst them, a bevy of talent deserving of recognition from Asia-Pacific. From Skinny Mobile's big bang-on-a-budget innovation to breaking down the portrayal of consent in media and TV, Dentsu Creative's Prema Techinamurthi shares their favourites for the Cannes Lion Awards season.

Campaign: Phone it In

Brand: Skinny Mobile

Cannes Lion category: Radio & Audio

We've all encountered campaigns urging us to scan QR codes or visit websites. But this one? It cuts through the clutter. This is frictionless engagement in its finest form—simply dial a number, read an Out of Home (OOH) advert aloud, and you're on national radio. Everything is interconnected. What elevates this campaign into award-contender status is its dedication to upholding the brand's reputation for saving customers money. Every element is designed to deliver impact without burning a hole in the budget. This isn't just a campaign making promises—it's a campaign that delivers. A true testament to ingenious and economically-conscious creativity.

Campaign: Knock Knock

Brand: Korean National Police Agency

Cannes Lion category: Media, Mobile, Glass, Titanium

‘Knock Knock’ is a lifeline. Its power lies in its mission—supporting victims in their darkest hour. It hands power back to those who've been left powerless. But what sets 'Knock Knock' apart is its continuity. It's not just a temporary solution but a continuous beacon of hope. The real success of this campaign lies in the actual lives that have been transformed. Each life rescued, each individual empowered, adds to the campaign's profound impact.

Campaign: Classify Content

Brand: Consent Labs

Cannes Lion category: The Lion for Change

‘Classify Consent' offers a stark revelation, exposing the alarming volume of media content that fails to represent sexual consent. Once you've seen it, there's no turning back. That's the campaign's power punch. It's worth noting that the last significant revision of rating systems dates back to the 90s. Society's needs and attitudes have dramatically evolved. It's time for our ratings to mirror the views of today's world.

Denstu's own pick

Campaign: Re:Store

Brand: KFC

Cannes Lion category: Creative Business Transformation

'Re:Store' merges an entertaining virtual space with real-life indulgence—allowing you to order a bucket of chicken to savour while exploring the virtual world. This campaign isn't merely a response to pandemic-driven innovation; it's a significant step towards growing brand love and boosting tangible sales. Importantly, this isn't a one-off stunt for KFC, but rather marks the opening of a full-service virtual dining experience, demonstrating how creativity can inform and shape long-term business strategy.