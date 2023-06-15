Advertising Media PR The Work
Campaign Staff
2 days ago

2023 Cannes Contenders: Dentsu Creative on potential winners

With buzz aplenty, adland gears up for one of the biggest weeks of the year. But who Cannes win and come out on top? Dentsu Creative shares its top picks.

Prema Techinamurthi, managing director, Dentsu Creative
Prema Techinamurthi, managing director, Dentsu Creative

The countdown to Cannes beckons and so too, do the dreams of many hopefuls. Amongst them, a bevy of talent deserving of recognition from Asia-Pacific. From Skinny Mobile's big bang-on-a-budget innovation to breaking down the portrayal of consent in media and TV, Dentsu Creative's Prema Techinamurthi shares their favourites for the Cannes Lion Awards season.

See contenders chosen by creatives from:

  1. Havas
  2. UltraSuperNew
  3. McCann Worldgroup
  4. DDB Singapore
  5. Ogilvy Asia
  6. BBDO
  7. Wunderman Thompson
  8. Cheil Worldwide
  9. DDB Hong Kong
  10. Havas Japan
  11. Ogilvy ANZ
  12. ADK
  13. BBDO
  14. Dentsu Creative

Campaign: Phone it In
Brand: Skinny Mobile
Cannes Lion category: Radio & Audio

We've all encountered campaigns urging us to scan QR codes or visit websites. But this one? It cuts through the clutter. This is frictionless engagement in its finest form—simply dial a number, read an Out of Home (OOH) advert aloud, and you're on national radio. Everything is interconnected. What elevates this campaign into award-contender status is its dedication to upholding the brand's reputation for saving customers money. Every element is designed to deliver impact without burning a hole in the budget. This isn't just a campaign making promises—it's a campaign that delivers. A true testament to ingenious and economically-conscious creativity.

Campaign: Knock Knock
Brand: Korean National Police Agency
Cannes Lion category: Media, Mobile, Glass, Titanium 

‘Knock Knock’ is a lifeline. Its power lies in its mission—supporting victims in their darkest hour. It hands power back to those who've been left powerless. But what sets 'Knock Knock' apart is its continuity. It's not just a temporary solution but a continuous beacon of hope. The real success of this campaign lies in the actual lives that have been transformed. Each life rescued, each individual empowered, adds to the campaign's profound impact.

Campaign: Classify Content
Brand: Consent Labs
Cannes Lion category: The Lion for Change

‘Classify Consent' offers a stark revelation, exposing the alarming volume of media content that fails to represent sexual consent. Once you've seen it, there's no turning back. That's the campaign's power punch. It's worth noting that the last significant revision of rating systems dates back to the 90s. Society's needs and attitudes have dramatically evolved. It's time for our ratings to mirror the views of today's world.

Denstu's own pick

Campaign: Re:Store
Brand: KFC
Cannes Lion category: Creative Business Transformation

'Re:Store' merges an entertaining virtual space with real-life indulgence—allowing you to order a bucket of chicken to savour while exploring the virtual world. This campaign isn't merely a response to pandemic-driven innovation; it's a significant step towards growing brand love and boosting tangible sales. Importantly, this isn't a one-off stunt for KFC, but rather marks the opening of a full-service virtual dining experience, demonstrating how creativity can inform and shape long-term business strategy.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

3 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

5 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

6 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

9 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Related Articles

2023 Cannes Contenders: BBDO's bold selection
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: BBDO's bold selection

2023 Cannes Contenders: ADK's handpicked lionhearted crusaders
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: ADK's handpicked lionhearted...

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy ANZ shares their key picks
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Ogilvy ANZ shares their key ...

2023 Cannes Contenders: Havas highlights prize-worthy work
3 days ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: Havas highlights prize-worth...

Just Published

2023 Agency of the Year judges announced
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

2023 Agency of the Year judges announced

We reveal the confirmed judges for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards.

Twitter: A risky ad spend venture or resurging platform for growth?
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter: A risky ad spend venture or resurging ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Can Linda Yaccarino's appointment as Twitter CEO turn the tide on the platform's ad spend debate? Group M, its biggest ad buyer, seems to think so. Campaign asks APAC industry experts to weigh in.

Gaming for brands: The rules of engagement
1 day ago
Claire Waring

Gaming for brands: The rules of engagement

An member of Cannes Lions' 2023 inaugural Gaming Jury argues that gaming is a better answer to lack of attention than short ads, offering marketers true engagement over pushed messaging.

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes

Artificial intelligence probably won’t win a Grand Prix but it will be the hot topic of conversation.