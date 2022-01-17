Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover January 10 through 14, 2021.

This edition will cover January 10 through 14, 2021.

Snap has appointed Gareth Leeding as its head of creative strategy in APAC and Haran Ramachandran to the same role in Australia & New Zealand. Leeding was most recently executive creative director at We Are Social’s UK office where he built a creative department and co-founded WAS Sport. Ramachandran has also relocated from London where he was most recently the creative lead for Three Mobile and PR agency The Academy.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has made two two senior appointments in Malaysia. Kiron Kesav has been promoted from general manager of PHD Malaysia to chief strategy officer of OMG Malaysia. Mayank Bhatnagar has been appointed as managing director of OMD Malaysia. He previously led Malaysia’s biggest advertiser Nestle, as well as headed digital trading and investment across Mindshare Malaysia.

Hivestack, a programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has launched its operations in Malaysia and appointed Pearly Teong as VP, demand, Malaysia & Thailand. Teong joins the business from Amobee. As part of the expansion into Malaysia, Hivestack has also signed OOH/DOOH media owners via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), including BIG Tree, Seni Jaya and Spectrum, who will be able to monetise their premium DOOH inventory by connecting to a worldwide pool of advertisers in real-time.

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, The Mavericks India, a reputation management advisory firm, has won the national communications mandate for Hero Lectro E-Cycles. As part of the engagement, The Mavericks will work with Hero Lectro to drive specific narratives around the category as well as the brand through strategic marketing and communication campaigns.

Independent creative PR agency Forward has announced four new clients including:

Magnum Ice Cream : following the launch of the Magnum 'Destinations' range, Forward is working with the brand to define and activate its purpose in Australia.

: following the launch of the Magnum 'Destinations' range, Forward is working with the brand to define and activate its purpose in Australia. Forward will re-launch Dove 's brand purpose in Australia through an integrated influencer, earned and social campaign.

's brand purpose in Australia through an integrated influencer, earned and social campaign. The agency will also relaunch Oliver's Real Food in Australia.

in Australia. Snack Brands Australia: Forward has been appointed by the makers of CC’s Cheezels and Kettle Chips to launch a new product in 2022 with a campaign to create social and earned media buzz and sales.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its communications agency of record in India following a competitive pitch. The agency will be responsible for developing and implementing an integrated communication strategy for the ‘Commercialization of Biofortified Crops’ programme to promote biofortified food products—zinc wheat and iron pearl millet—and improve its awareness among key stakeholders in India’s regional markets.

Havas Group China has appointed Cary Huang, formerly CEO of Publicis Media China, as executive vice president and chief operation officer of Havas Media Group China. He will report to Karl Wu, chairman and CEO of Havas Group Greater China, and will be a member of the Havas Global Super 9 Committee. Based in Shanghai, Huang will oversee the team and operations, including client relations management and capturing new business opportunities. Earlier in his career Huang has served as CEO of IPG Mediabrands China and as CEO of Kinetic and GroupM's OOH unit.

Clemenger BBDO Sydney has hired Brent Kerby as its new CEO, after Pete Bosilkovski was revealed to be departing the agency in November 2021. Kerby moves over from a six-year stint with Dentsu, most recently as MD of Creative in Sydney, responsible for BWM Isobar and DentsuMB. He begins his new role in February.

Coinciding with Kerby's departure, Dentsu has hired Clemenger Group's David Halter as chief strategy and growth officer of its ANZ business. With over 20 years’ experience providing creative and digital solutions, he was most recently chief strategy officer and Sydney MD of Che Proximity. Halter will join at the at the end of February 2022. In his new role he will partner with Dentsu ANZ CEO Angela Tangas and the broader ANZ executive leadership team.

Elsewhere for Dentsu, the Singapore office has made three strategic senior appointments: Preeti Mascarenhas has joined as chief strategy officer; Florian Lacombe has been promoted to head of operations; and Prema Techinamurthi has been promoted to MD of Creative. Mascarenhas will lead strategy for key integrated clients and pitches, and solutions development. Lacombe will oversee the market’s business transformation journey, from his previous role as head of operations for Dentsu Singapore’s media service line. Techinamurthi takes on the creative baton from Phil Adrien who will be focusing on his role as APAC CEO of Creative. The appointments are effective immediately and come as Dentsu Singapore CEO Prakash Kamdar is expected to commence his additional role as CEO of Indonesia on February 1.

Marketing services group Enero Group has appointed Abigail Dawson as its group communications director. She will be responsible for leading both the internal and external communications and brand marketing for creative agency BMF, digital creative agency Orchard as well as the Enero Group globally. Dawson will report in to Steve McArdle and Wai Kwok, CEOs of BMF and Orchard, respectively. Dawson was previously the brand director at independent agency Special Group Australia, where she led Special’s business development and PR strategy and management. Dawson replaces Lu Borges, who is relocating to the US, where she will take on the role as head of brand and communications for MullenLowe.

At Special Group Australia, Tiffany Hunter has stepped up from team lead to take over Dawson's PR duties (see previous item).