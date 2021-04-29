Digital Marketing News
Robert Sawatzky
18 hours ago

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC

Japanese-based funds manager selects IPG’s digital experience agency as its Tokyo office brings in a new creative director.

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC

After a competitive review, global funds manager Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) has chosen IPG design experience agency Huge in APAC to be its strategic partner on digital initiatives globally. 

Effective immediately, Huge has been initially tasked with launching new site experiences in Singapore and Hong Kong, with the first work slated for launch in the second half of the year. The brand and agency are planning further regional rollouts in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, New Zealand and the Americas over the course of the next 10 months.

The Tokyo-based asset manager employs over 900 people in 11 countries around the world with $284.4 billion under management. In partnering with Huge, its aim is to give its investor clients a better digital experience across all financial products and services.  

Stefanie Drews, Nikko Asset Management


“At Nikko AM, we embrace digital as our core business strategy and invest in technology to better support our clients,” said Stefanie Drews, the asset manager’s senior corporate officer. “Huge APAC is up to the task with their unparalleled ability to deliver on future-forward design while also understanding what it means to be a global citizen, underpinned with Asian DNA.”

New creative director

The fresh mandate out of Japan coincides with the recent appointment of Raphael Barreto as the new creative director of Huge Tokyo. Barreto previously worked as a senior product designer in Brazil, with stints at Accenture Interactive and Tropikal. Barreto also ran a design studio that focused on startups in Brazil and abroad.

“I’m thrilled to build a team of internationally-minded designers at Huge Tokyo," Barreto said. "The country is undergoing a strong digital transformation that is being further accentuated by the pandemic, and it will be great to get our team to create innovative user-centric experiences for brands here. Our work with Nikko AM is the starting point for a new era of design with people and digital experiences at the forefront.”

Raphael Barreto, Huge Tokyo

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

5 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

6 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

8 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

9 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

10 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

Related Articles

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Pitch activity is up, but new business revenues are dropping during the pandemic
Advertising
Nov 4, 2020
Natasha Bach

Pitch activity is up, but new business revenues are ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Global new business plunged 30% in Q1
Advertising
May 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Global new business plunged 30% in Q1

Just Published

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash
Advertising
23 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ...

Agency giant claimed Sorrell was responsible for “disclosure of confidential information” to the media.

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
Advertising
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ...

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers

Revenue rose by 48% and income by 94%, even as regulatory and technology headwinds, including the launch of Apple's iOS 14, could hobble the social network's ad-led growth.

Too many SKUs: 70% of bottled teas account for 2% of sales
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Too many SKUs: 70% of bottled teas account for 2% ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A glut of underperforming product variants is hogging valuable shelf space in Hong Kong and other markets, according to NielsenIQ.