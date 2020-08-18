move and win roundup

Gusto Luxe, Mulberry, British Fashion Council, IdeateLabs, Jalesh Cruises, Sweetshop, Lion & Lion, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Netflix, Mediacorp, Evos Esports, Alpha Digital, The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore, Force Motors, Leo Burnett Consult, Colenso BBDO, Akcelo and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.