MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap

MediaCom has appointed Rupert McPetrie, its Greater China CEO, as APAC CEO, taking over from Mark Heap, whose move to sister GroupM agency Mindshare as EMEA CEO was announced overnight.

McPetrie will continue in his current role and will join the MediaCom worldwide executive committee. He will report to global CEO Nick Lawson. The new role begins in mid-February.

The agency said McPetrie's six years leading MediaCom Greater China have shown him to be "an exceptionally focussed and successful leader". Earlier in his career he was Central and Eastern Europe CEO at Zenith.

“Rupert is quite simply a brilliant leader," Lawson said in a release. "Throughout his time leading our China operations, he has developed numerous client solutions and brought the best talent to our agency via game-changing solutions and capabilities, such as Incite Consulting and China Passport. All his great work has grown our business from number six to number two in market, and we look forward to him reapplying this magic across the region building on Mark’s outstanding legacy.”

McPetrie said he looks forward to building on the strong business momentum MediaCom has in the region, citing new business wins such as The Coca Cola Company and Bayer.