Search
rupert mcpetrie
1 day ago
MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap
The agency's Greater China CEO, Rupert McPetrie, will take on an expanded role leading the entire region as longtime leader Mark Heap moves to Mindshare EMEA.
Apr 1, 2016
MediaCom China appoints Peter Petermann as chief strategy officer
CHINA - MediaCom China has announced the appointment of Peter Petermann as its chief strategy officer, effective 14 April.
Jun 11, 2015
MediaCom China names ZenithOptimedia veteran as new CEO
SHANGHAI - MediaCom has appointed Rupert McPetrie, the outgoing head for Central and Eastern Europe at ZenithOptimedia, as the new CEO for China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins