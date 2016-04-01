rupert mcpetrie

MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The agency's Greater China CEO, Rupert McPetrie, will take on an expanded role leading the entire region as longtime leader Mark Heap moves to Mindshare EMEA.

MediaCom China appoints Peter Petermann as chief strategy officer
Apr 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

CHINA - MediaCom China has announced the appointment of Peter Petermann as its chief strategy officer, effective 14 April.

MediaCom China names ZenithOptimedia veteran as new CEO
Jun 11, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - MediaCom has appointed Rupert McPetrie, the outgoing head for Central and Eastern Europe at ZenithOptimedia, as the new CEO for China.

