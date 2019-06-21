mark heap

MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The agency's Greater China CEO, Rupert McPetrie, will take on an expanded role leading the entire region as longtime leader Mark Heap moves to Mindshare EMEA.

MediaCom APAC chief departs to lead Mindshare EMEA
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Mark Heap has served in leadership roles in Asia for more than 20 years including MediaCom, PHD China and now returns to Mindshare.

'There’s been a disproportionate focus on retail at the expense of brand building': MediaCom APAC CEO
Jun 21, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Mark Heap tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how brands are slowly coming back to long-term brand building as they strive to balance their efforts.

MediaCom’s Darragh Hardy takes on APAC chief client officer role
Nov 4, 2015
Gabey Goh

ASIA-PACIFIC - MediaCom has announced the promotion of Darragh Hardy to the newly created role of chief client officer Asia-Pacific, effective immediately.

MediaCom China names ZenithOptimedia veteran as new CEO
Jun 11, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - MediaCom has appointed Rupert McPetrie, the outgoing head for Central and Eastern Europe at ZenithOptimedia, as the new CEO for China.

Great talent, not enough cross-pollination: Mark Heap
Oct 21, 2014
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - One year into the role and Mark Heap, CEO of MediaCom Asia-Pacific, is in the midst of driving changes to raise the agency’s profile both externally and internally.

