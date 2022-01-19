Media News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

MediaCom APAC chief departs to lead Mindshare EMEA

Mark Heap has served in leadership roles in Asia for more than 20 years including MediaCom, PHD China and now returns to Mindshare.

MediaCom APAC chief departs to lead Mindshare EMEA

Mindshare has hired MediaCom’s Asia-Pacific chief executive Mark Heap as its EMEA chief executive.

Heap returns to the agency after more than eight years at MediaCom, and more than five years at PHD, where he led the agency's China operations.

Earlier in his career, Heap was Mindshare’s national strategy director of China and a group strategy director at its Australian business.

He will take the reins of Mindshare’s EMEA business in mid-February.

Group M is expected to reveal a new MediaCom APAC leader later this week.

Mindshare has about 3,500 staff across EMEA, and its major clients include Unilever, Ford, TK Maxx, Deutsche Telecom, Lufthansa, Campari and Marks & Spencer.

Heap will be responsible for “driving good growth” for Mindshare clients across 26 markets and replaces former Mindshare EMEA CEO Helen McRae, who has become Mindshare’s APAC CEO.

Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart said: “He has an incredible track record working with major clients and driving award-winning innovation across Asia and I am looking forward to him bringing that same drive and energy to our EMEA markets, helping Mindshare to drive 'Good growth' for our clients.”

Heap added: “'Good growth' was a very motivating factor for me in accepting this role and I’m honoured to rejoin the agency and eager to get to know my new colleagues and our clients.

"I’ve always enjoyed helping to drive growth and positive momentum, and with the talent, capabilities, infrastructure and vision we have as an agency and group, I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

4 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

The programmatic poop funnel

6 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

9 The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

10 Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Related Articles

MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

MediaCom names APAC CEO to replace Mark Heap

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Media
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone ...

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh
Advertising
Dec 16, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of ...

Mindshare makes leadership changes in Malaysia
Media
Oct 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Mindshare makes leadership changes in Malaysia

Just Published

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese consumers lead unification of online and in-store
Advertising
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese ...

As consumers seamlessly hop between physical and online, brands are expected to provide real-time stock information and personalised experiences across all of their touchpoints. But they must demonstrate a value exchange to consumers to collect the data they need.

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China
Digital
5 hours ago
Sadie Bargeron

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts ...

Data from a Jing Daily report shows that luxury brands no longer rely on their own social media accounts in China with more engagement relying on KOLs.

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some time on your schedule)
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some ...

The company's offering for this year is a 23-minute epic—shot on iPhones—about the making of an epic film within the film, also shot on iPhones.

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

Female founders of women’s health brands say censorship makes it challenging to properly address women’s concerns.