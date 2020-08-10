mediacom

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world's biggest media-buying group.

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role

He will continue existing responsibilities as EMEA chief executive, but plans to spend much time on APAC and the US.

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.

Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.

Stephen Allan to step down as MediaCom global CEO
May 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Allan, who has worked at agency for 38 years, hands over to Nick Lawson.

Allan, who has worked at agency for 38 years, hands over to Nick Lawson.

Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
May 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.

