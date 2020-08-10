Search
Aug 10, 2020
GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.
Aug 4, 2020
MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
He will continue existing responsibilities as EMEA chief executive, but plans to spend much time on APAC and the US.
Jun 22, 2020
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
May 14, 2020
MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.
May 12, 2020
Stephen Allan to step down as MediaCom global CEO
Allan, who has worked at agency for 38 years, hands over to Nick Lawson.
May 5, 2020
Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.
