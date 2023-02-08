Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Alice Chow, GroupM

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Alice Chow

CEO

GroupM (former managing director, Mediacom Hong Kong)

Hong Kong

Since joining Mediacom (now EssenceMediacom) in March 2014, Alice Chow has been credited with developing MediaCom from a boutique into Hong Kong’s top tier agency, reflected by MediaCom’s winning streak at Campaign AOY.

Her transformational impact at Mediacom comes as no surprise, as she is well known for her creativity and passion in work, having won over 200 awards at important international and local events. Chow cut her teeth in the industry working for Zenith for 10 years and then OMD for 12 years where she won seven Agency of the Year awards.

That winning streak has continued in the past 12 months, as even though Chow planned the business direction to lead on clients’ growth rather than pitching, it still resulted in 13 new account wins in 2022.

New wins aside, Chow also continues to drive impact for existing clients using data & analytics and performance marketing. Recently, she encouraged one client, Smartone, to use smarter data for smarter audience strategy, which led to a 30% increase in conversion rate of returning website audience. With full application of first party data, it is forecast to achieve 30% business performance uplift, building on a positive momentum.

Chow's relentless pursuit of developing a performance-oriented creative culture, contributing data analytics and innovations to enhance clients’ customer experience has paid off. She recently achieved a 100% client retention rate.

As a leader, Chow is committed to staying ahead of the curve, always striving to anticipate future needs and upskilling her team so that they are able to create offerings that help Mediacom differentiate.

Chow works tirelessly to boost staff confidence at all levels, encouraging people to celebrate their achievement in the workplace and beyond. She has developed Mediacom around expertise, but never undermined the human touch. Under her stewardship, Mediacom grew into a company with leading skill set, passion and compassion. And no doubt she will continue to inspire and be equally effective as she advances to GroupM HK CEO from February, 2023.