alice chow
17 hours ago
Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.
Feb 25, 2014
Alice Chow steps up as MediaCom Hong Kong’s new MD
HONG KONG - Alice Chow, a 20-year media veteran and long-serving GM of OMD, will depart for the MD role at MediaCom Hong Kong in March. OMD has promoted longtime business director Gary Wong to succeed Chow.
Sep 21, 2011
OMD HK welcomes back Alice Chow as GM
HONG KONG - Alice Chow has returned to OMD Hong Kong as GM after a brief stint with MediaCom Guangzhou.
Dec 13, 2010
Mediacom Guangzhou hires Alice Chow as GM
GUANGZHOU - Mediacom Guangzhou has appointed Alice Chow as GM for P&G non-TV media AOR, with immediate effect.
