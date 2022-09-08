Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.

L-R: Caroline Chan, Alice Chow
L-R: Caroline Chan, Alice Chow

Campaign Asia-Pacific has learnt from reliable sources that Caroline Chan is leaving her position as CEO, GroupM, Hong Kong effective in mid-December. Alice Chow, MediaCom Hong Kong’s managing director will be replacing her.

A veteran in the media industry for more two decades, Chan joined GroupM nearly 12 years back in 2010. She took up the Hong Kong CEO role in January 2021 after being at the helm of Mindshare’s Hong Kong office between 2017 to 2019. Prior to that she took a career break to study law at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

Chan also led Maxus Hong Kong for four years from 2011 during which time the agency’s revenue and headcount almost doubled. Chan is also credited with fully integrating media, digital and strategic solutions at Maxus during her stint. Before becoming a part of the GroupM family, she spent close to 10 years with OMD Hong Kong.

Awarded as Agency Head of the Year, Greater China in 2018 by Campaign, Woman to Watch 2015 also by Campaign, sources confirm that Chan now leaves “to pursue new adventures.”

Meanwhile, Chow, the incoming CEO, is a media veteran who has been the managing director at MediaCom Hong Kong since 2014 and led MediaCom's development of new capabilities, including performance marketing.

Neither Chan nor Chow could be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

3 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

4 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

5 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

6 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

7 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

9 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

10 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

Related Articles

Alice Chow steps up as MediaCom Hong Kong’s new MD
Media
Feb 25, 2014
Benjamin Li

Alice Chow steps up as MediaCom Hong Kong’s new MD

OMD HK welcomes back Alice Chow as GM
Media
Sep 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMD HK welcomes back Alice Chow as GM

Mediacom Guangzhou hires Alice Chow as GM
News
Dec 13, 2010
Benjamin Li

Mediacom Guangzhou hires Alice Chow as GM

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD
Media
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD

Just Published

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and effectiveness
Advertising
20 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and ...

The first global study of its kind addresses the role of clients in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer ...

Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies

The WPP shop was crowned Agency Network of the Year, with Ogilvy Mumbai named Agency of the Year for its work on the Grand Effie-winning 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0.

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen

Media owners have suspended some or all advertising.