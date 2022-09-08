Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Campaign Asia-Pacific has learnt from reliable sources that Caroline Chan is leaving her position as CEO, GroupM, Hong Kong effective in mid-December. Alice Chow, MediaCom Hong Kong’s managing director will be replacing her.

A veteran in the media industry for more two decades, Chan joined GroupM nearly 12 years back in 2010. She took up the Hong Kong CEO role in January 2021 after being at the helm of Mindshare’s Hong Kong office between 2017 to 2019. Prior to that she took a career break to study law at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

Chan also led Maxus Hong Kong for four years from 2011 during which time the agency’s revenue and headcount almost doubled. Chan is also credited with fully integrating media, digital and strategic solutions at Maxus during her stint. Before becoming a part of the GroupM family, she spent close to 10 years with OMD Hong Kong.

Awarded as Agency Head of the Year, Greater China in 2018 by Campaign, Woman to Watch 2015 also by Campaign, sources confirm that Chan now leaves “to pursue new adventures.”

Meanwhile, Chow, the incoming CEO, is a media veteran who has been the managing director at MediaCom Hong Kong since 2014 and led MediaCom's development of new capabilities, including performance marketing.

Neither Chan nor Chow could be reached for comment at the time of publication.