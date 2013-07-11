groupm hong kong

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
17 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.

KK Tsang on leaving GroupM and founding The Bees
Jul 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

KK Tsang on leaving GroupM and founding The Bees

INTERVIEW: Former GroupM Hong Kong CEO KK Tsang (曾錦強), who set up his own agency group The Bees a year ago, talks about the entrepreneurial DNA that drove him to go solo.

