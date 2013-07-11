Search
groupm hong kong
17 hours ago
Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.
Jul 11, 2013
KK Tsang on leaving GroupM and founding The Bees
INTERVIEW: Former GroupM Hong Kong CEO KK Tsang (曾錦強), who set up his own agency group The Bees a year ago, talks about the entrepreneurial DNA that drove him to go solo.
