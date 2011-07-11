caroline chan
Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.
Former OMD Shanghai head of digital joins Maxus
HONG KONG - Former head of digital at OMD Shanghai Martin Shaw will join Maxus Hong Kong in mid-August. He'll take on the newly-created role of head of digital for North Asia.
GroupM promotes Carmen Cha to head of trading
HONG KONG - Carmen Cha, GM of Maxus Hong Kong, has been promoted to the head of GroupM trading in Hong Kong, effective on 1 December.
Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD
HONG KONG - Current general manager of OMD Caroline Chan has left the Omnicom agency to join Maxus Hong Kong as managing director.
