caroline chan

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
17 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.

Former OMD Shanghai head of digital joins Maxus
Jul 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

Former OMD Shanghai head of digital joins Maxus

HONG KONG - Former head of digital at OMD Shanghai Martin Shaw will join Maxus Hong Kong in mid-August. He'll take on the newly-created role of head of digital for North Asia.

GroupM promotes Carmen Cha to head of trading
Sep 14, 2010
Benjamin Li

GroupM promotes Carmen Cha to head of trading

HONG KONG - Carmen Cha, GM of Maxus Hong Kong, has been promoted to the head of GroupM trading in Hong Kong, effective on 1 December.

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD

HONG KONG - Current general manager of OMD Caroline Chan has left the Omnicom agency to join Maxus Hong Kong as managing director.

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

Caroline Chan departs OMD to join Maxus HK as MD

HONG KONG - Current general manager of OMD Caroline Chan has left the Omnicom agency to join Maxus Hong Kong as managing director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

4 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

5 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

6 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

7 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

8 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

9 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

10 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account