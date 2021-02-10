Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

Cary Huang, CEO of media and digital for Publicis Groupe in China, has stepped down from his role after just one year. In a statement to Campaign Asia-Pacific, the agency network confirmed that "due to family reasons" Huang "has decided to take a break and spend more time with his family."

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe's managing partner for APAC and CEO of North Asia, will take over Huang's responsibilities in the interim.

Huang had been brought in from GroupM in February 2020 to take up a newly created role responsible for all media, digital and commerce brands in China, including Starcom, Zenith, Spark, Performics, Digitas, Publicis Commerce and social agency Publicis WangFan. He reported to Lin-Baden, who at the time said Huang's key priorities would be to integrate and accelerate digital and commerce capabilities and services across all media brands and to better leverage group creative offerings for media clients. She had described Huang as "one of the rare Chinese senior talents who has executive experience of leading both the international and local Chinese listed media groups," experience that was "critical for our future business.”