Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

She was formerly CEO of PHD in China.

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Publicis Groupe has appointed former PHD China CEO Anna Chitty as CEO of Starcom China, effective in March.

Chitty has more than 27 years of experience in China, the US, Australia and New Zealand. She was named CEO at PHD in 2017 and departed in September. Prior to PHD she held positions in Omnicom Media Group in China and the US. 

Ching Ian Wee was CEO of Starcom in China until April 2020, when she was promoted to CEO of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) APAC, and relocated to Singapore.

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe's managing partner for APAC and CEO of North Asia, said Publicis Groupe believes media is one of the key growth drivers for brands, and that Chitty is a respected leader with a rich and diverse experience.

“Starcom is a company that advocates human experience, and this connects strongly with my personal philosophy on the value of communication," Chitty said. "We live and work in an era where consumers have an abundance of options that compete for attention, and it is more important than ever for brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

3 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

4 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

5 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

6 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

9 Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers have to work harder to win

10 China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers have to work harder to win

Related Articles

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA
Advertising
10 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer
Digital
Jan 10, 2021
Omar Oakes

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor
Advertising
Jan 10, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private ...

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts
Advertising
Dec 4, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to ...

Just Published

Australia takes on Google's adtech power
Digital
4 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Australia takes on Google's adtech power

A comprehensive inquiry exposes Google's dominance over the entire supply chain and reviews the role of ad agencies in contributing toward the opacity of adtech.

Facebook's strong earnings clouded by concerns over iOS privacy controls
Advertising
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook's strong earnings clouded by concerns over ...

Social media giant's revenue rose 33% and profit rose 44% as the pandemic drove consumers' business and leisure online.

Innovation and speed keep Shiseido afloat
Digital
5 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Innovation and speed keep Shiseido afloat

The brand’s regional director of digital marketing speaks to us about the brand's dramatic digital adaptation during Covid, as well as its expanding use of retail tech.