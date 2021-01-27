Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Publicis Groupe has appointed former PHD China CEO Anna Chitty as CEO of Starcom China, effective in March.

Chitty has more than 27 years of experience in China, the US, Australia and New Zealand. She was named CEO at PHD in 2017 and departed in September. Prior to PHD she held positions in Omnicom Media Group in China and the US.

Ching Ian Wee was CEO of Starcom in China until April 2020, when she was promoted to CEO of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) APAC, and relocated to Singapore.

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe's managing partner for APAC and CEO of North Asia, said Publicis Groupe believes media is one of the key growth drivers for brands, and that Chitty is a respected leader with a rich and diverse experience.

“Starcom is a company that advocates human experience, and this connects strongly with my personal philosophy on the value of communication," Chitty said. "We live and work in an era where consumers have an abundance of options that compete for attention, and it is more important than ever for brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways."