PHD China CEO Anna Chitty to depart

Claudine Kwek, CEO of OMG in China, will take over on an interim basis.

Anna Chitty, PHD's CEO in China since 2017, is departing her role, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed. 

It's understood that Chitty will continue in her role until February. Claudine Kwek, CEO of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) in China, will take over the reins on an interim basis. 

Chitty has been with OMG in various roles since 2010, mainly in Shanghai except for a two-year stint in New York. She became MD at PHD China in 2014 and was named CEO in 2017. A New Zealand native, she worked at FCB and The Media Palace before her move to China. 

An OMG spokesperson confirmed the news and provided the following statement from Kwek:

While it is sad to see Anna go, we wish her all the best in her future endeavours. In the interim, I will be overseeing PHD China and together with the team, I am confident that we will continue to accelerate growth for the agency and help our clients build their business through the innovative use of media communications as well as market-leading media buying solutions.

Claudine Kwek

 

