Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
US is biggest part of global business.
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
What CMOs want in a media agency, according to new study
The latest Forrester Wave report ranks UM, OMD, Carat and Starcom among the top global media shops of today.
MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.
Here's how a newly standalone Starcom fared in 2019
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Starcom's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Starcom
Starcom in Asia forged on with its identity as the ‘human experience company,’ winning or leading large deals from the likes of Ferrero, Coca Cola and Novartis, even as it retained marquee clients such as P&G, Samsung and Visa in Asia
