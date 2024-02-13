Starcom scores Ubisoft global media account

Publicis media agency Starcom has won the global media planning and buying account for Ubisoft following a competitive pitch.

The incumbent on the account was WPP’s Group M. It was reappointed in late 2015 following a U-turn from Havas Media due to owner Vivendi taking a majority stake in the video games publisher, which was later sold due to resistance from other shareholders.

At the time, the Ubisoft account, which covered Australia and 17 countries in Europe, was valued at £20m, with the UK accounting for £16m.