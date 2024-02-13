Starcom scores Ubisoft global media account

Publicis media agency Starcom has won the global media planning and buying account for Ubisoft following a competitive pitch.
The incumbent on the account was WPP’s Group M. It was reappointed in late 2015 following a U-turn from Havas Media due to owner Vivendi taking a majority stake in the video games publisher, which was later sold due to resistance from other shareholders.
At the time, the Ubisoft account, which covered Australia and 17 countries in Europe, was valued at £20m, with the UK accounting for £16m.
Campaign understands GroupM repitched for the account, led by Group M France.
When approached for comment by Campaign, GroupM and Starcom declined to comment.
Ubisoft did not respond to requests for comment.
The first activity from Starcom is expected to begin in early 2025.
"Assassin's Creed Codename: Red", the latest game in Ubisoft's popular Assassin's Creed game series, is slated to release within Ubisoft's 2025 financial year which closes in March 2025.
Creatively, Ubisoft has previously worked with DDB Paris, which included cinema, TV and digital promotion of "Far Cry 6" in 2021 (pictured above), and a film for "Far Cry 5" in 2018.