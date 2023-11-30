News Media
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Ubisoft launches global media review

Group M has worked on the account since 2015.

Ubisoft: games publisher has produced games such as Far Cry 6 (pictured), as well as Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy
Ubisoft has launched a review of its global media planning and buying account.
 
Group M is the incumbent on the account, understood to be led out of Wavemaker in the UK.
 
The games publisher appointed Group M in late 2015, just four months after it appointed Havas Media. 
 
It followed Havas’ parent-company Vivendi becoming the largest stakeholder in Ubisoft
 
Group M started working on the Ubisoft account in January 2016, when the UK account was worth £16m. 
 
Maxus, which later merged with MEC to form Wavemaker, was appointed to the UK and Germany account. MEC was appointed to Spain and Portugal.
 
However, it was Mindshare that took on the bulk of the global account including France, Italy and the Nordics.
 
On the creative side, Ubisoft has previously worked with DDB Paris and BETC Paris.
 
Wavemaker and Ubisoft did not respond to requests for comment.
Source:
Campaign UK

