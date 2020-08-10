publicis groupe
Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink
"We know we're good, so we dare to insure," proclaims a new ad for Tipco from Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million.
MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.
Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus
Holding company parted ways with Tom Goodwin after he tweeted about pandemic.
BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, India
New leadership team has been appointed to oversee the integrated creative business in China.
Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'
Arthur Sadoun on resilience during Covid-19, pay cuts and Maurice Levy's advice.
Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins