Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink
Aug 10, 2020
Ad Nut

"We know we're good, so we dare to insure," proclaims a new ad for Tipco from Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million.

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.

Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus
Aug 5, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Holding company parted ways with Tom Goodwin after he tweeted about pandemic.

BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, India
Jul 24, 2020
Carol Huang

New leadership team has been appointed to oversee the integrated creative business in China.

Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'
Jul 24, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun on resilience during Covid-19, pay cuts and Maurice Levy's advice.

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.

