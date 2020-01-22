cary huang

Publicis Groupe names new China CEO of media and digital
Jan 22, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Publicis Groupe names new China CEO of media and digital

Cary Huang previously led the Chinese operations of Kinetic, GroupM OOH and IPG Mediabrands.

WPP China names CEO for Kinetic and GroupM OOH unit
Apr 1, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WPP China names CEO for Kinetic and GroupM OOH unit

The company appoints Cary Huang to a dual role.

Ex-CEO of Mediabrands China resurfaces at Simei Media
Jan 12, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ex-CEO of Mediabrands China resurfaces at Simei Media

HANGZHOU / SHANGHAI - Simei Media (思美传媒) has named as its new CEO Cary Huang (黄浩挺), previously of IPG Mediabrands since June 2011.

UM China bags three new local accounts: Conba, Supor and Heinz Longfeng
Oct 20, 2011
Benjamin Li

UM China bags three new local accounts: Conba, Supor and Heinz Longfeng

SHANGHAI - UM China has added three new local accounts to its portfolio, two Shanghai-listed companies Conbra pharmaceutical and cookware and home appliance brand Supor, and Heinz Longfeng, a major frozen food brand, owned by international food giant Heinz.

UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires
Sep 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires

SHANGHAI - UM China has beefed up its top management with two new senior hires: Cindy Dai as national planning director and Jacky Yang as managing partner for UM Beijing.

UPDATE: Alex Tan becomes interim acting managing director for MediaCom Shanghai
Jun 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

UPDATE: Alex Tan becomes interim acting managing director for MediaCom Shanghai

SHANGHAI - MediaCom China has appointed Alex Tan, currently managing partner of MediaCom China, to be the acting managing director for its Shanghai office during the interim period, until the successor of Cary Huang can come on board.

