business wins

Move and win roundup: Week of August 24, 2020
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

News from Artefact China, Loctite, Gusto Luxe, Ronald Lu & Partners, EVOS Esports, Visa, RedDoorz, Pitchfork Partners, Mars Petcare, Special Group, BBH Singapore, We Are Otter, SEEK Asia, Unruly, Triller, News Corp and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Move and win roundup: Week of August 17, 2020
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

TikTok, Zenith, Clemenger BBDO, Seafood Industry Australia, Leo Burnett India, Design Bridge, M&C Saatchi, Australia, JTC, Tribal Worldwide, iKala, BandLab Technologies, NME, TNG Digital, Gusto Luxe, Prenetics Group, Zeno Group Malaysia, Digital Collective, DigiDarts, BornGood, IAA Malaysia, DDB Group Singapore, Carteleux, Special Group, Eyeota, Sony Music India, R?GA, Reebelo

Move and win roundup: Week of August 10, 2020
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

AnyMind Group, Accenture, PRHK, LanciaConsult, Purple, Neon Leaders, Wavemaker Vietnam, FWD, Tatler Asia, Juwai IQI, Yellophant Digital, Sandpiper Communications and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Move and win roundup: Week of August 3, 2020
Aug 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

MediaCom, Ogilvy, Epsilon, Moving Walls, Mindshare, Ampverse, Opr, Influence Matters, Tealium, Varnish Software, Mediamath, SportsFive, and much more in our weekly move and wins roundup.

Move and win roundup: Week of July 27, 2020
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Gusto Luxe, Mulberry, British Fashion Council, IdeateLabs, Jalesh Cruises, Sweetshop, Lion & Lion, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Netflix, Mediacorp, Evos Esports, Alpha Digital, The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore, Force Motors, Leo Burnett Consult, Colenso BBDO, Akcelo and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Move and win roundup: Week of July 20, 2020
Jul 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Edelman, Dentsu Aegis, Yellophant Digital, Cadini, Electriclimefilms, TrafficGuard, Mindshare, Forward PMX, Mulberry, Wavemaker India, Fork Media Group, Alpha Digital, PHD, BonusLink, OHCHR, PUSH, SPH Magazines, Hunter, Bray Leino Splash, Chimp&z Inc, Tata Sky Binge, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, MightyHive, TBWA Shanghai, Nintendo Switch, Dewar's, BBDO India, Kancil Awards, and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

