Cannes Contenders: Sweetshop picks top five APAC campaigns
1 day ago
Jennifer Crabb of Sweetshop Asia picks APAC campaigns that have a chance of scoring a Cannes Lions this year.

India, Australia make it to shortlists for Glass, Titanium, Innovation
Jun 17, 2018
Cannes 2018: Australia garners five nods across the three categories, and India six.

2018 Cannes contenders: Campaign's picks
Jun 12, 2018
Here's a few editor favourites that didn't get mentioned in our 'Cannes contenders' feature.

2018 Cannes contenders: APAC creatives pick their top work
May 29, 2018
We asked creative leaders from across the region choose the work they expect (or hope) to see winning at Cannes Lions this year. And we forbade them from picking their own agency's work.

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Palau pledge' by Host/Havas
May 29, 2018
By far the top contender from the region this year, this campaign turned passport stamps for the small island nation into a pledge to protect it.

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Sindoor Khela: No conditions apply', by FCB Ulka India
May 29, 2018
This campaign for Times of India argued for a more inclusive festival.

