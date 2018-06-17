cannes contenders
Cannes Contenders: Sweetshop picks top five APAC campaigns
Jennifer Crabb of Sweetshop Asia picks APAC campaigns that have a chance of scoring a Cannes Lions this year.
India, Australia make it to shortlists for Glass, Titanium, Innovation
Cannes 2018: Australia garners five nods across the three categories, and India six.
2018 Cannes contenders: Campaign's picks
Here's a few editor favourites that didn't get mentioned in our 'Cannes contenders' feature.
2018 Cannes contenders: APAC creatives pick their top work
We asked creative leaders from across the region choose the work they expect (or hope) to see winning at Cannes Lions this year. And we forbade them from picking their own agency's work.
2018 Cannes contenders: 'Palau pledge' by Host/Havas
By far the top contender from the region this year, this campaign turned passport stamps for the small island nation into a pledge to protect it.
2018 Cannes contenders: 'Sindoor Khela: No conditions apply', by FCB Ulka India
This campaign for Times of India argued for a more inclusive festival.
