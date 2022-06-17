campaign for creativity highlights

Does adland overemphasise awards when hiring creatives?
Jun 17, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Does adland overemphasise awards when hiring creatives?

Creative leaders in the region question whether the industry should prioritise awards tallies when looking for creative candidates.

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns
Jun 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns

Regional creative leaders at the WPP agency pick standout campaigns that have a chance of scoring a Cannes Lions this year.

Creative Minds: Craig Bailey could be a Rubik’s Magic world champion
Jun 9, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Craig Bailey could be a Rubik’s Magic world champion

Get to know the ECD at Five by Five Global who loves Rubik's, Beck, British TV writing, and a certain Mini campaign from the noughties.

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?
May 24, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

As more and more brands are keen to get their foot in the door, we explore if it makes sense for all sectors to enter the metaverse and whether brands are clear about what they want to achieve in the space.

