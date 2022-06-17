Search
campaign for creativity highlights
Jun 17, 2022
Does adland overemphasise awards when hiring creatives?
Creative leaders in the region question whether the industry should prioritise awards tallies when looking for creative candidates.
Jun 13, 2022
Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns
Regional creative leaders at the WPP agency pick standout campaigns that have a chance of scoring a Cannes Lions this year.
Jun 9, 2022
Creative Minds: Craig Bailey could be a Rubik’s Magic world champion
Get to know the ECD at Five by Five Global who loves Rubik's, Beck, British TV writing, and a certain Mini campaign from the noughties.
May 24, 2022
Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?
As more and more brands are keen to get their foot in the door, we explore if it makes sense for all sectors to enter the metaverse and whether brands are clear about what they want to achieve in the space.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins