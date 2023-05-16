Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental

The longtime tech executive is applying her digital chops and partnering skills to bring consistency and scale to the luxury hotel group’s brand experience.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Joanna Flint

Chief commercial officer
Mandarin Oriental      
Singapore
New member

 

Joanna Flint joins Campaign’s Power List this year belonging to a new breed of CMOs, bent on effecting change and charged with a much wider mandate beyond marketing.

In 2021, Flint left Google after 12 years to take up a new transformational commercial strategy role at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, overseeing all aspects of its customer experience, involving global marketing, sales, distribution and digital development. It had been a difficult decision since Flint had long been a prominent member of the tech community, joining Google as one of its first 50 employees in Singapore before eventually becoming managing director and leading its multi-billion dollar media partner business across the region.

But as Google grew, it inevitably became harder to effect change individually, and at Mandarin Oriental Flint relished the opportunity to drive change at a global scale out of Asia and use her experience to really make an impact.

Already, change is evident. Under Flint’s guidance, the luxury hotel group has consolidated brand creative and media duties under two Stagwell agencies to give customers more consistent and coherent brand engagements that can be scaled to its global ‘fan’ club. The new marketing approach has won admiration locally in Singapore, where the Mandarin’s cheeky yet complimentary campaign to entrust its customers to neighbouring competitors while under construction has won kudos from this publication.

Meanwhile, Flint is forging ahead with positioning the hotel group’s newest commercial ventures, including residences, alternative accommodations and retail operations as the hospitality and travel industry evolves and adapts to market challenges.

Flint began her marketing career in the airline industry, first as a global communications and commercial manager at British Airways in London before moving to Singapore Airlines in 2001 as global sales and digital marketing lead. In 2004, she joined Ogilvy as a principal consultant and strategist for more than four years where she authored and published white papers on emerging trends such as brand social media engagement.

Flint has been a strong supporter of women in technology and the workplace, speaking out at industry events and podcasts, collaborating with Campaign’s Women Leading Change conference and serving as a board member at the IAB, SG Tech, National University of Singapore among other organisations.  

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng), Red
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng),...

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.