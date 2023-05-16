Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Deepika Warrier, Diageo

Warrier is constantly working to make Diageo’s portfolio of global and Indian alcohol brands category leading in terms of progressive portrayal, inclusion and future consumer needs.

#AuthenticLeaders 

Deepika Warrier 

Chief marketing officer
Diageo
India
Member since 2022 

Returning to the Power List for the second consecutive year, Deepika Warrier leads the marketing function at Diageo India, the multinational beverage company, where she works with her team to make a portfolio of global and Indian beverage alcohol brands category leading – among them Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff.

The past year has seen Warrier and her team oversee some major launches. Not least the launch and geographic expansion beyond India of Godavan – a craft whiskey named after the endangered Great Indian Bustard bird (the Godavan). After a successful rollout domestically, the whisky has travelled beyond Indian shores to the UAE and is currently being launched in the US.

In addition, Warrier oversaw the launch of “Walkers & Co,” a progressive collaboration, curation and co-creation platform from Johnnie Walker India that celebrates Bold Boundary Pushers in India. Warrier and her team achieved a coup in getting global music icon John Legend to collaborate with Indian indie musician Rajakumari on a “keep walking India“ anthem.

With India now the world's largest whiskey market, it's little wonder that new launches have been dominating Warrier's work for Diageo. Notably, there was the launch of “Royal Challenge American Pride,” a disruptive innovation that breaks category norms by blending Indian whisky with Bourbon and maturing in charred American casks to create a new whiskey experience for young Indian whisky drinkers.

On the diversity and inclusion front, Diageo India's 'Cards for Sharing' campaign for Black & White Ginger Ale comprised a series of short films that celebrate diversity and meaningful conversations and was praised for being unscripted, unapologetic and heart-warming.

Alongside this, Warrier and Diageo India partnered with global non-profit Creative Equals to organise a “Creative Comebacks” bootcamp for women, non-binary or gender non-conforming returning creatives. The bootcamp was run in association with the Advertising Standards Council of India and will provide a blueprint for “progressive portrayal“ training across the industry.

Prior to taking up the mantle as CMO of Diageo India in 2020, Warrier spent over two decades at PepsiCo, where she held key positions including CMO for PepsiCo India and vice president for the nutrition category across multiple geographies.

