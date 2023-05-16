Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

Rai has championed the acceleration of working media for Mondelez, a significant driver of incremental net revenue growth for the company.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Sindhuja Rai 

Global media investment and AMEA CX lead
Mondelez
Singapore
Member since 2021

Tasked with overseeing global media investments and customer experience in AMEA for international food and beverage giant Mondelēz, Sindhuja Rai works with her team to build the right consumer experience design, strategy and solution across all markets for brands such as Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Unlocking the impact of Mondelez's marketing investment is Rai's key focus area. Indeed, marketing has been a strong contributor to Mondelēz's growth journey over the past few years. In 2022, Rai and her team delivered double-digit organic net revenue growth of 12.5% for FY 2022 in the region, with media ROI continuing to grow at +10% Y-O-Y, the sixth year in a row.

Not only has marketing been a strong contributor to revenue growth for Mondelez, but it has also received widespread recognition across various industry forums. Mondelez International walked away with Marketer of the Year at the 2022 Effies, with brands Cadbury, Kinh Do Mooncakes, and Oreo all contributing to the victory. Cadbury also received the accolade for Brand of the Year. At the Cannes Lions 2022, Mondelez India scooped a Titanium award, given for game-changing creativity, for their “Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0,” – an interactive, geotargeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the spokesperson for small, local retailers, and increased engagement and sales among Indian families during Diwali. 

When Rai is not focused on improving media ROI by driving efficiency and effectiveness of media investment, she is a passionate DEI advocate. Rai's team across AMEA continues to be quite diverse, with a high women representation at 70%, more than any other region and above the global average. 

Besides mentoring and coaching her team members, Rai works closely with other functions to mentor and coach future women leaders in the organisation. She finds great joy in seeing women leaders unlocking and embracing their true potential and finds it a privilege to be the catalyst for this unlock. Rai is also a mother to two teenage sons and is proud to have raised them as well-rounded and wholesome individuals who are open-minded and embrace diverse points of view and people.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.