Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Sindhuja Rai

Global media investment and AMEA CX lead

Mondelez

Singapore

Member since 2021

Tasked with overseeing global media investments and customer experience in AMEA for international food and beverage giant Mondelēz, Sindhuja Rai works with her team to build the right consumer experience design, strategy and solution across all markets for brands such as Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Unlocking the impact of Mondelez's marketing investment is Rai's key focus area. Indeed, marketing has been a strong contributor to Mondelēz's growth journey over the past few years. In 2022, Rai and her team delivered double-digit organic net revenue growth of 12.5% for FY 2022 in the region, with media ROI continuing to grow at +10% Y-O-Y, the sixth year in a row.

Not only has marketing been a strong contributor to revenue growth for Mondelez, but it has also received widespread recognition across various industry forums. Mondelez International walked away with Marketer of the Year at the 2022 Effies, with brands Cadbury, Kinh Do Mooncakes, and Oreo all contributing to the victory. Cadbury also received the accolade for Brand of the Year. At the Cannes Lions 2022, Mondelez India scooped a Titanium award, given for game-changing creativity, for their “Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0,” – an interactive, geotargeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the spokesperson for small, local retailers, and increased engagement and sales among Indian families during Diwali.

When Rai is not focused on improving media ROI by driving efficiency and effectiveness of media investment, she is a passionate DEI advocate. Rai's team across AMEA continues to be quite diverse, with a high women representation at 70%, more than any other region and above the global average.

Besides mentoring and coaching her team members, Rai works closely with other functions to mentor and coach future women leaders in the organisation. She finds great joy in seeing women leaders unlocking and embracing their true potential and finds it a privilege to be the catalyst for this unlock. Rai is also a mother to two teenage sons and is proud to have raised them as well-rounded and wholesome individuals who are open-minded and embrace diverse points of view and people.