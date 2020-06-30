mondelez

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
Jun 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez

The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018

A tale of a big Easter egg, and a big heart
Apr 2, 2020
Ad Nut

A tale of a big Easter egg, and a big heart

Feeling a bit grim these days? Perhaps this Easter campaign from Mondelez and Ogilvy Melbourne will help.

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Jan 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia

Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.

Oreo transmutes red-velvet variety into a CNY treat
Jan 7, 2020
Ad Nut

Oreo transmutes red-velvet variety into a CNY treat

Mondelez chooses an auspicious time to introduce its red product in Southeast Asia, with a cute spot by FCB Jakarta.

You can't stay mad if your mouth is stuffed with Mini Oreos
Dec 5, 2019
Ad Nut

You can't stay mad if your mouth is stuffed with Mini Oreos

That's just science, as this fun ad by FCB Jakarta proves.

How Mondelez and Silverpush snared Spider-Man fans for Oreo
Sep 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

How Mondelez and Silverpush snared Spider-Man fans for Oreo

CASE STUDY: Contextual targeting of people watching any kind of Spider-Man content achieved an impressive sales increase in a Southeast Asia campaign.

