Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018
A tale of a big Easter egg, and a big heart
Feeling a bit grim these days? Perhaps this Easter campaign from Mondelez and Ogilvy Melbourne will help.
The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.
Oreo transmutes red-velvet variety into a CNY treat
Mondelez chooses an auspicious time to introduce its red product in Southeast Asia, with a cute spot by FCB Jakarta.
You can't stay mad if your mouth is stuffed with Mini Oreos
That's just science, as this fun ad by FCB Jakarta proves.
How Mondelez and Silverpush snared Spider-Man fans for Oreo
CASE STUDY: Contextual targeting of people watching any kind of Spider-Man content achieved an impressive sales increase in a Southeast Asia campaign.
