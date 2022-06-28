Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Sindhuja Rai

Global media investment and AMEA CX lead

Mondelez

Singapore

Member since 2021

Overseeing global media investment for Mondelez International, Sindhuja Rai’s focus is on improving global media spend ROI across well-known brands such as Ritz, Oreo, Triscuit, Trident and Cadbury. She makes a return to the Power List for the second consecutive year.

For the fifth year in a row, Rai and her team continue to achieve media ROI growth of over 10% year-on-year, placing Mondelez in the top quartile among its F&B competitors. Last year the ROI improvement agenda was driven by creative excellence and meaningful and engaging brand activations with consumers, under the Mondelez approach of 'humaning' marketing—a consumer-centric approach to marketing that aims to create real, human connections with purpose.

Rai’s role also includes driving new partnerships and collaborations, such as embedding a new production model and a collaboration with S4 capital across AMEA. She has also led negotiations with Google and Facebook on global media joint business partnerships in addition to engaging them on industry issues like cross-media measurement and attribution.

One of Rai’s most passionate agendas has been fostering diversity, equality and inclusion. She mentors and coaches future women leaders within Mondelez, which has a higher-than-average female ratio of 70% and has been actively involved with Campaign’s Women Leading Change awards.

In 2020, she was tapped by global HR and marketing leadership to be a coach for developing cross-functional talent in AMEA. Since then, she has led the development of scaled local staff training on key topics like personalisation, data-driven marketing, social media management and media excellence.

Prior to joining Mondelez in 2018, Rai earned her stripes working across a variety of media agencies at IPG, Publicis, Havas and WPP in India.