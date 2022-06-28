Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

A huge DEI advocate within the company and the wider industry, Rai and her team have played a key role in driving the snack brand to success.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Sindhuja Rai

Global media investment and AMEA CX lead
Mondelez
Singapore
Member since 2021

Overseeing global media investment for Mondelez International, Sindhuja Rai’s focus is on improving global media spend ROI across well-known brands such as Ritz, Oreo, Triscuit, Trident and Cadbury. She makes a return to the Power List for the second consecutive year.

For the fifth year in a row, Rai and her team continue to achieve media ROI growth of over 10% year-on-year, placing Mondelez in the top quartile among its F&B competitors. Last year the ROI improvement agenda was driven by creative excellence and meaningful and engaging brand activations with consumers, under the Mondelez approach of 'humaning' marketing—a consumer-centric approach to marketing that aims to create real, human connections with purpose. 

Rai’s role also includes driving new partnerships and collaborations, such as embedding a new production model and a collaboration with S4 capital across AMEA. She has also led negotiations with Google and Facebook on global media joint business partnerships in addition to engaging them on industry issues like cross-media measurement and attribution.

One of Rai’s most passionate agendas has been fostering diversity, equality and inclusion. She mentors and coaches future women leaders within Mondelez, which has a higher-than-average female ratio of 70% and has been actively involved with Campaign’s Women Leading Change awards. 

In 2020, she was tapped by global HR and marketing leadership to be a coach for developing cross-functional talent in AMEA. Since then, she has led the development of scaled local staff training on key topics like personalisation, data-driven marketing, social media management and media excellence.

Prior to joining Mondelez in 2018, Rai earned her stripes working across a variety of media agencies at IPG, Publicis, Havas and WPP in India.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sindhuja Rai, Mondelez

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.