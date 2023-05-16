Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kaajal Shivdasani, General Mills

Responsible for marketing some of the most popular food brands from Europe to Asia, Shivdasani brings her entrepreneurial instincts to product launches and campaigns in many regions.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kaajal Shivdasani, General Mills
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Kaajal Shivdasani

Marketing director, global emerging markets
General Mills
Singapore

Kaajal Shivdasani leads General Mills’ marketing teams across emerging markets, including Asia, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, excluding China and Brazil. It’s a wide 

Mandate, responsible for such well-known food brands as Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Nature Valley granola bars, Old El Paso tacos and Betty Crocker bake mixes. 

Shivdasani was promoted to the role in 2021 after first working with marketing teams across Southeast Asia during the prior year, to grow General Mills' presence and brand awareness across retail, shops and food services. It was a dual role as she was also the brand leader for  Häagen-Dazs across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The ice cream brand was one of Shivdasani’s responsibilities earlier in her career at General Mills, so the brand has always held special meaning for her. Under her leadership in Asia, Häagen-Dazs has consistently retained the top market share in the ice cream category in Hong Kong and Singapore and the top share in premium ice cream in Korea and Taiwan.

Shivdasani also takes pride in seizing opportunities with new product launches and innovations. When Covid hit in 2020 creating an unprecedented and unexpected surge in consumer demand, she turned adversity into opportunity and launched new chocolate products to satisfy everyone’s cravings while nesting.

In fact, she’s launched three successful brands from scratch throughout her career, and made a brand public. An enabler for brands entering new markets, Shivdasani is known for doing her homework, conscious of each consumer audience she targets, choosing her price points,  channels and communications carefully while complying with local regulations and customs.

Over the past year, she has focused on building connected commerce capabilities and measurement systems, including running pilots and new launches like the Pillsbury Bakers of India app.

Meanwhile, Shivdasani’s recent marketing drives include launching the Masterpiece campaign across the global emerging markets and tapping into popular culture at events and activations. Examples include the Häagen-Dazs ‘Melting Moments’ collaborative art experience in Korea and partnerships at the Affordable Art Fair in Singapore. Combining art and festivity, the brand also collaborated with the Louvre Museum to launch mooncakes during the Mid Autumn Festival in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Shivdasani is not only a marketer, but also an angel investor and mentor for entrepreneurship. As a board member of several start-ups in Southeast Asia, she advises them on their marketing and launch strategies, helping to recruit and develop their marketing talent. She also mentors female entrepreneurs on how to market and launch their brands. 

Shivdasani started her marketing career almost 20 years ago at Yes Bank, India before joining General Mills in 2008 to work on Häagen-Dazs and Old El Paso. Moving to Singapore in 2011 she gained wider experience at Publicis Groupe, Ferrero, and Cereal Partners Worldwide (Nestlé & General Mills) as head of innovation for AMEA.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

One-word answers with General Mill's Brad Hiranaga
Oct 19, 2019
Lindsay Stein

One-word answers with General Mill's Brad Hiranaga

Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier Faujour, General Mills
Apr 5, 2012
Frédéric Colas

Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier ...

FMCG giant General Mills chooses MediaCom and Leo Burnett in Hong Kong
May 28, 2012
Benjamin Li

FMCG giant General Mills chooses MediaCom and Leo ...

General Mills Hong Kong picks Starcom for full portfolio
May 14, 2010
Jane Leung

General Mills Hong Kong picks Starcom for full ...

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.