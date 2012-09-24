Frédéric Colas

Send feedback to Frédéric Colas.
CMO World Tour: How Yum Brands managed its Malaysian YouTube crisis
Digital
Sep 24, 2012
Frédéric Colas

CMO World Tour: How Yum Brands managed its ...

Frédéric Colas, chief strategic officer of Fullsix, interviews the CMO of Yum Brands Asia, Vipul Chawla, on how the company responds to social media crises, in this installment of the CMO World Tour project.

CMO World Tour: Pierre Woreczek, chief brand and strategy officer, McDonald’s Europe
Marketing
Aug 13, 2012
Frédéric Colas

CMO World Tour: Pierre Woreczek, chief brand and ...

GLOBAL - Frédéric Colas, chief strategic officer of Fullsix, sits down with Pierre Woreczek, chief brand and strategy officer, McDonald’s Europe, to talk about brands handing over control to the consumer.

CMO World Tour: Martin Riley, CMO, Pernod Ricard
Opinions
Aug 3, 2012
Frédéric Colas

CMO World Tour: Martin Riley, CMO, Pernod Ricard

Frédéric Colas, chief strategic officer of Fullsix, interviews Martin Riley, chief marketing officer of Pernod Ricard on the joy of the informed consumer in this latest installment of the CMO World Tour project.

CMO World Tour: David Fischer, Facebook's VP of advertising and global operations
Advertising
Jul 11, 2012
Frédéric Colas

CMO World Tour: David Fischer, Facebook's VP of ...

Frédéric Colas chief strategy officer of Fullsix speaks to David Fischer, VP of advertising and global operations at Facebook on the importance of speed in the world of digital marketing.

CMO World Tour: Jim Stengel, former CMO of P&G
Digital
Jun 20, 2012
Frédéric Colas

CMO World Tour: Jim Stengel, former CMO of P&G

Frédéric Colas, chief strategic officer of Fullsix, speaks to Jim Stengel, president and founder of the Jim Stengel company and former CMO at Proctor & Gamble, on differentiation through corporate values.

Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier Faujour, General Mills
Opinions
Apr 5, 2012
Frédéric Colas

Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier ...

As part of the CMO World Tour series, Frédéric Colas is the Chief Strategic Officer of Fullsix speaks with Olivier Faujour, President of General Mills in France, Benelux and Italy on digital media's global reach.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia