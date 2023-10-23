News Media
General Mills returns global media account to UM

Mindshare has been the incumbent media agency for the multibillion-dollar food manufacturer since 2015. UM last held the media account in 2011.

General Mills, parent company of the Old El Paso, Nature Valley and Betty Crocker brands in the UK, has selected IPG’s UM as its global media agency of record.

The incumbent was Mindshare, part of WPP's Group M, which had held the account since 2015.

The review was led by Mediasense. UM will now handle all strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance and commerce for more than 36 markets including Europe and Australasia.

The APAC markets involved are believed to include Australia, China, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand and Malaysia.

Jay Picconatto, vice-president of advanced marketing solutions at General Mills, said UM will also support the company’s customer marketing and retail media efforts.

He added: “We’re confident that UM is the right partner to continue to build our iconic brands and deliver remarkable experiences for consumers.”

General Mills produces and markets more than 100 consumer brands including Cheerios and Häagen-Dazs, nine of which (Old El Paso and Betty Crocker inclusive) each represent more than $1bn (£823m) in retail sales worldwide.

Andrea Suarez, global chief executive, UM said: “We look forward to a strong relationship that uncovers new opportunities, underpinned by our industry leading data and commerce capabilities, to connect with consumers in meaningful ways while maximising business growth well into the future.”

Campaign UK

